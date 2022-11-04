Le uscite della settimana: Phoenix, First Aid Kit, Tropical Gothclub, Special Interest…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Phoenix: ‘Alpha Zulu’

synth-pop



2. First Aid Kit: ‘Palomino’

folk-pop



3. Special Interest: ‘Endure’

dance-punk



4. Carla Dal Forno: ‘Come Around’

dream-pop



5. Okay Kaya: ‘SAP’

sophisti-pop



6. Big Joanie: ‘Back Home’

alt-punk



7. The Haunted Youth: ‘Dawn Of The Freak’

dream-pop/rock



8. Turnover: ‘Myself In The Way’

funk-pop



9. Tropical Gothclub: ‘Tropical Gothclub’

stoner-rock



10. Personal Trainer: ‘Big Love Blanket’

indie-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Darren Hayman, God Is An Astronaut, PJ Harvey (rarities), Julien Cheng, La Femme, Last Dinosaurs, Mount Kimbie, Daniel Avery, Ezra Collective, Tinariwen, Cavetown, Anna Of The North, Blach Lab, Horse Lords, Tenci, Tuk Smith And The Restless Heart, Low Island.