Le uscite della settimana: Placebo, Destroyer, Aldous Harding, Barrie…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Aldous Harding: ‘Warm Chris’

art-pop



2. Destroyer: ‘Labyrinthitis’

art/synth-pop



3. Placebo: ‘Never Let Me Go’

glam-rock



4. Camp Cope: ‘Running With The Hurricane’

indie-rock



5. Barrie: ‘Barbara’

indie-pop



6. Young Prisms: ‘Drifter’

shoegaze



7. Get Well Soon: ‘Amen’

chamber-pop



8. Wallows: ‘Tell Me That Is Over’

indie-rock



9. Loop: ‘Sonancy’

space-rock



10. Ex-Voïd: ‘Bigger Than Before’

noise-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Machine Gun Kelly, Ignite, Cowboy Junkies, Ibibio Sound Machine, Miss Kittin & The Hacker, , Xavier Rudd, Kevin Devine, Guerrilla Toss, Sunglaciers, P.E., Architects, Digitalism (EP), Killing Joke (EP).