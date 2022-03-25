LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Placebo, Destroyer, Aldous Harding, Barrie…

Scritto il
USCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Aldous Harding: ‘Warm Chris’
art-pop

2. Destroyer: ‘Labyrinthitis’
art/synth-pop

3. Placebo: ‘Never Let Me Go’
glam-rock

4. Camp Cope: ‘Running With The Hurricane’
indie-rock

5. Barrie: ‘Barbara’
indie-pop

6. Young Prisms: ‘Drifter’
shoegaze

7. Get Well Soon: ‘Amen’
chamber-pop

8. Wallows: ‘Tell Me That Is Over’
indie-rock

9. Loop: ‘Sonancy’
space-rock

10. Ex-Voïd: ‘Bigger Than Before’
noise-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Machine Gun Kelly, Ignite, Cowboy Junkies, Ibibio Sound Machine, Miss Kittin & The Hacker, , Xavier Rudd, Kevin Devine, Guerrilla Toss, Sunglaciers, P.E., Architects, Digitalism (EP), Killing Joke (EP).

