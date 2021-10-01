Le uscite della settimana: Pond, Tirzah, Explosions In The Sky, Ducks Ltd…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ducks Ltd: ‘Modern Fiction’

jangle-pop



2. Illuminati Hotties: ‘Let Me Do One More’

indie-rock



3. Hovvdy: ‘True Love’

indie-pop



4. Pond: ‘9’

psych-rock



5. Tirzah: ‘Colourgrade’

alt-soul



6. Explosions In The Sky: ‘Big Bend’ OST

post-rock



7. The Body & Big Brave: ‘Leaving None But Small Birds’

alt-rock



8. Audiobooks: ‘Astro Though’

electro-clash



9. Boy Scouts: ‘Wayfinder’

indie-folk/pop



10. Cindy: ‘1:2’

slowcore



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Spector, Strand Of Oakes, Black Dice, Yes, Glok, Roger Taylor.