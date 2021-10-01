Le uscite della settimana: Pond, Tirzah, Explosions In The Sky, Ducks Ltd…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Ducks Ltd: ‘Modern Fiction’
jangle-pop
2. Illuminati Hotties: ‘Let Me Do One More’
indie-rock
3. Hovvdy: ‘True Love’
indie-pop
4. Pond: ‘9’
psych-rock
5. Tirzah: ‘Colourgrade’
alt-soul
6. Explosions In The Sky: ‘Big Bend’ OST
post-rock
7. The Body & Big Brave: ‘Leaving None But Small Birds’
alt-rock
8. Audiobooks: ‘Astro Though’
electro-clash
9. Boy Scouts: ‘Wayfinder’
indie-folk/pop
10. Cindy: ‘1:2’
slowcore
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Spector, Strand Of Oakes, Black Dice, Yes, Glok, Roger Taylor.