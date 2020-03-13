Le uscite della settimana: Porridge Radio, Districts, Porches, Peter Bjorn And John…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Porridge Radio: ‘Every Bad’

alt-rock



2. The Districts: ‘You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere’

alt-rock



3. Deap Lips: ‘Deap Lips’

psych-garage



4. JFDR: ‘New Dreams’

dream-pop



5. Porches: ‘Ricky Music’

soft-pop



6. Peter Bjorn And John: ‘Endless Dream’

indie-pop



7. Ultraìsta: ‘Sister’

sophisti-pop



8. Honey Cutt: ‘Coasting’

jangle-pop



9. Boomtown Rats: ‘Citizens Of Boomtown’

art-rock



10. Orchards: ‘Lovecore’

math-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Four Tet, The Wants, Mundy’s Bay, Hilary Woods, Louis Prince, Code Orange, Youmi Zouma, Vundabar, The Snuts, Lottery Winners, Grouplove, Human Impact, Fanny Lumsden, Early James.