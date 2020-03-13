Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Porridge Radio, Districts, Porches, Peter Bjorn And John…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Porridge Radio: ‘Every Bad’
alt-rock

2. The Districts: ‘You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere’
alt-rock

3. Deap Lips: ‘Deap Lips’
psych-garage

4. JFDR: ‘New Dreams’
dream-pop

5. Porches: ‘Ricky Music’
soft-pop

6. Peter Bjorn And John: ‘Endless Dream’
indie-pop

7. Ultraìsta: ‘Sister’
sophisti-pop

8. Honey Cutt: ‘Coasting’
jangle-pop

9. Boomtown Rats: ‘Citizens Of Boomtown’
art-rock

10. Orchards: ‘Lovecore’
math-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Four Tet, The Wants, Mundy’s Bay, Hilary Woods, Louis Prince, Code Orange, Youmi Zouma, Vundabar, The Snuts, Lottery Winners, Grouplove, Human Impact, Fanny Lumsden, Early James.

