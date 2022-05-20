LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Porridge Radio, Lykke Li, Everything Everything, Cola…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Porridge Radio: ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’
alt-rock

2. Cola: ‘Deep In View’
post-punk

3. Lykke Li: ‘Eyeye’
sophisti-pop

4. Everything Everything: ‘Raw Data Feel’
art-pop

5. Soak: ‘If I Never Know You Like This Again’
dream-folk

6. Body Type: ‘Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’
alt-rock

7. Tess Parks: ‘And Those Who Were Seen Dancing’
psych-rock

8. Craig Finn: ‘A Legacy Of Rentals’
folk-rock

9. Charlie Hickey: ‘Nervous At Night’
indie-folk

10. Jordana: ‘Face The Wall’
bedroom-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Harry Styles, John Doe, Grant-Lee Phillips, Cave In, Flume, Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Weird Nightmares, Matmos, Delta Spirit.

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario