Le uscite della settimana: Porridge Radio, Lykke Li, Everything Everything, Cola…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Porridge Radio: ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’
alt-rock
2. Cola: ‘Deep In View’
post-punk
3. Lykke Li: ‘Eyeye’
sophisti-pop
4. Everything Everything: ‘Raw Data Feel’
art-pop
5. Soak: ‘If I Never Know You Like This Again’
dream-folk
6. Body Type: ‘Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’
alt-rock
7. Tess Parks: ‘And Those Who Were Seen Dancing’
psych-rock
8. Craig Finn: ‘A Legacy Of Rentals’
folk-rock
9. Charlie Hickey: ‘Nervous At Night’
indie-folk
10. Jordana: ‘Face The Wall’
bedroom-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Harry Styles, John Doe, Grant-Lee Phillips, Cave In, Flume, Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Weird Nightmares, Matmos, Delta Spirit.