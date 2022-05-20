Le uscite della settimana: Porridge Radio, Lykke Li, Everything Everything, Cola…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Porridge Radio: ‘Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky’

alt-rock



2. Cola: ‘Deep In View’

post-punk



3. Lykke Li: ‘Eyeye’

sophisti-pop



4. Everything Everything: ‘Raw Data Feel’

art-pop



5. Soak: ‘If I Never Know You Like This Again’

dream-folk



6. Body Type: ‘Everything Is Dangerous But Nothing’s Surprising’

alt-rock



7. Tess Parks: ‘And Those Who Were Seen Dancing’

psych-rock



8. Craig Finn: ‘A Legacy Of Rentals’

folk-rock



9. Charlie Hickey: ‘Nervous At Night’

indie-folk



10. Jordana: ‘Face The Wall’

bedroom-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Harry Styles, John Doe, Grant-Lee Phillips, Cave In, Flume, Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Weird Nightmares, Matmos, Delta Spirit.