Le uscite della settimana: Protomartyr, Jarv Is…, Lianne La Havas, Pretenders…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Protomartyr: ‘Ultimate Success Today’

post-punk



2. Jarv Is…: ‘Beyond The Pale’

space-rock



3. Lianne La Havas: ‘Lianne La Havas’

soul-folk

4. Illuminati Hotties: ‘FREE I​.​H: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For’

tender-punk



5. Silverbacks: ‘Fad’

indie-rock



6. Crack Cloud: ‘Pain Olimpics’

art-rock



7. Dehd: ‘Flower Of Devotion’

indie-rock



8. The Blinders: ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’

alt-rock



9. Alfie Templeman: ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ EP

brit-pop



10. Pretenders: ‘Hate For Sale’

rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Bush, The Chicks, Ellie Goulding, Nicolas Jaar, Tilly And The Wall (EP), The Lawrence Arms, Asylums, Greer (EP), Spice.