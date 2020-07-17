Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Protomartyr, Jarv Is…, Lianne La Havas, Pretenders…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Protomartyr: ‘Ultimate Success Today’
post-punk

2. Jarv Is…: ‘Beyond The Pale’
space-rock

3. Lianne La Havas: ‘Lianne La Havas’
soul-folk

4. Illuminati Hotties: ‘FREE I​.​H: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For’
tender-punk

5. Silverbacks: ‘Fad’
indie-rock

6. Crack Cloud: ‘Pain Olimpics’
art-rock

7. Dehd: ‘Flower Of Devotion’
indie-rock

8. The Blinders: ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’
alt-rock

9. Alfie Templeman: ‘Happiness In Liquid Form’ EP
brit-pop

10. Pretenders: ‘Hate For Sale’
rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Bush, The Chicks, Ellie Goulding, Nicolas Jaar, Tilly And The Wall (EP), The Lawrence Arms, Asylums, Greer (EP), Spice.

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy