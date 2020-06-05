Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Rolling Blackouts C.F., Muzz, No Age, Hinds…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: ‘Sideways To New Italy’
jangle-rock

2. Sports Team: ‘Deep Down Happy’
indie-rock

3. Muzz: ‘Muzz’
art-rock

4. No Age: ‘Goons Be Gone’
noise-rock

5. Hinds: ‘The Prettiest Curse’
power-pop

6. Westerman: ‘Your Hero Is Not Dead’
art-pop

7. LA Priest: ‘Gene’
electro-funk

8. Blanco White: ‘On The Other Side’
world-folk

9. Sondre Lerche: ‘Patience’
art-pop

10. Sonic Boom: ‘All Things Being Equal’
space-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Ohmme, Modern Nature, Doomshakalaka, Mt. Joy, Brigid Mae Power, Katie Malco, Tenci, Jennifer Touch, Lithics, Roxy Girls, Ghostly Kisses.

