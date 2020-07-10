Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Rufus Wainright, My Morning Jacket, DMA’s, Beths…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Beths: ‘Jump Rope Gazers’
power-pop

2. Soko: ‘Feel Feelings’
french-pop

3. My Morning Jacket: ‘The Waterfall II’
psych-folk

4. Rufus Wainwright: ‘Unfollow The Rules’
baroque-pop

5. DMA’s: ‘The Glow’
brit-pop

6. July Talk: ‘Pray For It’
alt-rock

7. Mr. Ben & The Ben’s: ‘Life Drawing’
indie-folk

8. Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard: ‘The Non Stop EP’
glam-rock

9. The Streets: ‘None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive’
brit hip-hop

10. Julianna Barwick: ‘Healing Is A Miracle’
sophisti-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Lime Cordiale, Margo Price, Paint, Inter Arma, Love Fame Tragedy, Rhys Lewis, Lou Canon, The Midnight, Kacy Hill, Mike Shinoda.

