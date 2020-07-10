Le uscite della settimana: Rufus Wainright, My Morning Jacket, DMA’s, Beths…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Beths: ‘Jump Rope Gazers’

power-pop



2. Soko: ‘Feel Feelings’

french-pop



3. My Morning Jacket: ‘The Waterfall II’

psych-folk



4. Rufus Wainwright: ‘Unfollow The Rules’

baroque-pop



5. DMA’s: ‘The Glow’

brit-pop



6. July Talk: ‘Pray For It’

alt-rock



7. Mr. Ben & The Ben’s: ‘Life Drawing’

indie-folk



8. Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard: ‘The Non Stop EP’

glam-rock



9. The Streets: ‘None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive’

brit hip-hop



10. Julianna Barwick: ‘Healing Is A Miracle’

sophisti-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Lime Cordiale, Margo Price, Paint, Inter Arma, Love Fame Tragedy, Rhys Lewis, Lou Canon, The Midnight, Kacy Hill, Mike Shinoda.