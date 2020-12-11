Le uscite della settimana: Ryan Adams, Avalanches, Taylor Swift, Oh Sees…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, 11 dicembre 2020, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Ryan Adams: ‘Wednesdays’
soft-folk
2. The Avalanches: ‘We Will Always Love You’
sampledelia
3. Taylor Swift: ‘Evermore’
folk-pop
4. Guided By Voices: ‘Styles We Paid For’
alt-rock
5. Oh Sees: ‘Panther Rotate’
krautrock
6. Alaska Reid: ‘Big Bunny’
indie-pop/rock
7. All Things Blue: ‘Get Bit’
alt-pop
8. French Cassette: ‘Rolodex’
indie-pop
9. Kid Dakota: ‘Age Of Roaches’
alt-rock
10. Landshapes: ‘Contact’
psych-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Nilüfer Yanya (EP), Foster The People (EP), Belle And Sebastian (live-album), The Kills (B-sides), James Blake (cover-EP), M.Ward (cover-album), Muzz (cover-EP), Rosie Carney (cover-album di ‘The Bends’), Ed The Dog, Lowertown (EP), ShitKid (EP), Kacy & Clayton & Marlon Williams, Modern Studies (EP).