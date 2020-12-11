Le uscite della settimana: Ryan Adams, Avalanches, Taylor Swift, Oh Sees…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, 11 dicembre 2020, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ryan Adams: ‘Wednesdays’

soft-folk



2. The Avalanches: ‘We Will Always Love You’

sampledelia



3. Taylor Swift: ‘Evermore’

folk-pop



4. Guided By Voices: ‘Styles We Paid For’

alt-rock



5. Oh Sees: ‘Panther Rotate’

krautrock



6. Alaska Reid: ‘Big Bunny’

indie-pop/rock



7. All Things Blue: ‘Get Bit’

alt-pop

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

8. French Cassette: ‘Rolodex’

indie-pop



9. Kid Dakota: ‘Age Of Roaches’

alt-rock



10. Landshapes: ‘Contact’

psych-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Nilüfer Yanya (EP), Foster The People (EP), Belle And Sebastian (live-album), The Kills (B-sides), James Blake (cover-EP), M.Ward (cover-album), Muzz (cover-EP), Rosie Carney (cover-album di ‘The Bends’), Ed The Dog, Lowertown (EP), ShitKid (EP), Kacy & Clayton & Marlon Williams, Modern Studies (EP).