Le uscite della settimana: Ryan Adams, Avalanches, Taylor Swift, Oh Sees…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, 11 dicembre 2020, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Ryan Adams: ‘Wednesdays’
soft-folk

2. The Avalanches: ‘We Will Always Love You’
sampledelia

3. Taylor Swift: ‘Evermore’
folk-pop

4. Guided By Voices: ‘Styles We Paid For’
alt-rock

5. Oh Sees: ‘Panther Rotate’
krautrock

6. Alaska Reid: ‘Big Bunny’
indie-pop/rock

7. All Things Blue: ‘Get Bit’
alt-pop

8. French Cassette: ‘Rolodex’
indie-pop

9. Kid Dakota: ‘Age Of Roaches’
alt-rock

10. Landshapes: ‘Contact’
psych-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Nilüfer Yanya (EP), Foster The People (EP), Belle And Sebastian (live-album), The Kills (B-sides), James Blake (cover-EP), M.Ward (cover-album), Muzz (cover-EP), Rosie Carney (cover-album di ‘The Bends’), Ed The Dog, Lowertown (EP), ShitKid (EP), Kacy & Clayton & Marlon Williams, Modern Studies (EP).

Indie-Rock.it è un blog personale ideato e redatto da Cristiano Gruppi.
È stato fondato a dicembre 2005 e 'ricondizionato' a febbraio 2018.
Intende trattare esclusivamente di rock alternativo internazionale.
NON si occupa, dunque, di artisti italiani.

