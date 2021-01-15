Le uscite della settimana: Shame, Sleaford Mods, Buck Meek, Pom Poko…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Shame: ‘Drunk Tank Pink’
post-punk

2. Sleaford Mods: ‘Spare Ribs’
rap-punk

3. Buck Meek: ‘Two Saviors’
indie-folk

4. Pom Poko: ‘Cheater’
art-rock

5. Midnight Sister: ‘Painting The Roses’
psych-pop

6. Insides: ‘Soft Bonds’
dream-pop

7. Nancy: ‘7 Foot Tall Post​-​Suicidal Feel Good Blues’
experimental-pop

8. Axel Flovént: ‘You Stay By The Sea’
soul-folk

9. Matthew Sweet: ‘Catspaw’
alt-rock

10. Pearl Charles: ‘Magic Mirror’
folk-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Beach Bunny (EP), Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou (EP), Fickle Friends (EP), The Album Leaf (OST), You Me At Six, Kerri Watt.

