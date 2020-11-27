Le uscite della settimana: Smashing Pumpkins, Billie Joe Armstrong, Sundara Karma, Miley Cyrus…

I 10 dischi più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Smashing Pumpkins: ‘Cyr’
alt-rock

2. Coletta: ‘Idealism’
cross-pop

3. Suzie True: ‘Saddest Girl At The Party’
punk-pop

4. Ane Brun: ‘How Beauty Holds The Hand Of Sorrow’
art-pop

5. Billie Joe Armstrong: ‘No Fun Mondays’
cover

6. Laundromat: ‘Green’ EP
alt-rock

7. Sundara Karma: ‘Kill Me’ EP
glam-rock

8. Miley Cyrus: ‘Plastic Hearts’
pop

9. Radkey: ‘Green Room’
punk-rock

10. Tim Burgess: ‘Ascent Of The Ascended’ EP
brit-pop

