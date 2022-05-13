LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Smile, Black Keys, Kevin Morby, Gentle Sinners…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Smile: ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’
alt-rock

2. Kevin Morby: ‘This Is A Photograph’
folk-rock

3. Gentle Sinners: ‘These Actions Cannot Be Undone’
alt-rock

4. The Black Keys: ‘Dropout Boogie’
blues-rock

5. Moderat: ‘More D4ta’
electronica

6. Florence And The Machine: ‘Dance Fever’
art-pop

7. Say Sue Me: ‘The Last Thing Left’
jangle-pop

8. Post Animal: ‘Love Gibberish’
psych-rock

9. Yves Jarvis: ‘The Zug’
psych-folk

10. Sister Ray: ‘Communion’
indie-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Garbage & The Flowers (EP), Tops (EP), Kendrick Lamar, Van Morrison, Bear’s Den, Mallrat.

