Le uscite della settimana: Smile, Black Keys, Kevin Morby, Gentle Sinners…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Smile: ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’

alt-rock



2. Kevin Morby: ‘This Is A Photograph’

folk-rock



3. Gentle Sinners: ‘These Actions Cannot Be Undone’

alt-rock



4. The Black Keys: ‘Dropout Boogie’

blues-rock



5. Moderat: ‘More D4ta’

electronica



6. Florence And The Machine: ‘Dance Fever’

art-pop



7. Say Sue Me: ‘The Last Thing Left’

jangle-pop



8. Post Animal: ‘Love Gibberish’

psych-rock



9. Yves Jarvis: ‘The Zug’

psych-folk



10. Sister Ray: ‘Communion’

indie-folk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Garbage & The Flowers (EP), Tops (EP), Kendrick Lamar, Van Morrison, Bear’s Den, Mallrat.