Le uscite della settimana: Squid, King Krule, Jess Williamson, Youth Lagoon…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Squid: ‘O Monolith’

experimental post-punk



2. King Krule: ‘Space Heavy’

experimental-pop



3. Jess Williamson: ‘Time Ain’t Accidental’

alt-country



4. Febble Little Horse: ‘Girl With Fish’

noise-pop



5. Youth Lagoon: ‘Heaven Is A Junkyard’

art-pop



6. Decisive Pink: ‘Ticket To Fame’

hyper-pop



7. Gengahr: ‘Red Sun Titans’

psych-pop



8. Dream Wife: ‘Social Lubrification’

disco-punk



9. Lightning Dust: ‘Nostalgia Killer’

folk-rock



10. This Is The Kit: ‘Careful Of Your Keepers’

indie-folk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Jenny Lewis, Christine And The Queens, The Boo Radleys, Nicholas Allbrook, Keaton Henson, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Anna St. Louis.