Le uscite della settimana: Squid, King Krule, Jess Williamson, Youth Lagoon…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Squid: ‘O Monolith’
experimental post-punk
2. King Krule: ‘Space Heavy’
experimental-pop
3. Jess Williamson: ‘Time Ain’t Accidental’
alt-country
4. Febble Little Horse: ‘Girl With Fish’
noise-pop
5. Youth Lagoon: ‘Heaven Is A Junkyard’
art-pop
6. Decisive Pink: ‘Ticket To Fame’
hyper-pop
7. Gengahr: ‘Red Sun Titans’
psych-pop
8. Dream Wife: ‘Social Lubrification’
disco-punk
9. Lightning Dust: ‘Nostalgia Killer’
folk-rock
10. This Is The Kit: ‘Careful Of Your Keepers’
indie-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Jenny Lewis, Christine And The Queens, The Boo Radleys, Nicholas Allbrook, Keaton Henson, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Anna St. Louis.