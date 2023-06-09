LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Squid, King Krule, Jess Williamson, Youth Lagoon…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Squid: ‘O Monolith’
experimental post-punk

2. King Krule: ‘Space Heavy’
experimental-pop

3. Jess Williamson: ‘Time Ain’t Accidental’
alt-country

4. Febble Little Horse: ‘Girl With Fish’
noise-pop

5. Youth Lagoon: ‘Heaven Is A Junkyard’
art-pop

6. Decisive Pink: ‘Ticket To Fame’
hyper-pop

7. Gengahr: ‘Red Sun Titans’
psych-pop

8. Dream Wife: ‘Social Lubrification’
disco-punk

9. Lightning Dust: ‘Nostalgia Killer’
folk-rock

10. This Is The Kit: ‘Careful Of Your Keepers’
indie-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Jenny Lewis, Christine And The Queens, The Boo Radleys, Nicholas Allbrook, Keaton Henson, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Anna St. Louis.

 

