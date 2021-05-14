Le uscite della settimana: St. Vincent, Paul Weller, Damien Jurado, Chills…

Scritto il

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. St. Vincent: ‘Daddy’s Home’
art-pop

2. Paul Weller: ‘Fat Pop’
brit-pop

3. Juliana Hatfield: ‘Blood’
power-pop

4. Damien Jurado: ‘The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania’
indie-folk

5. The Chills: ‘Scatterbrain’
Dunedin-sound

6. The Black Keys: ‘Delta Kream’
cover

7. Old Sea Brigade: ‘Motivational Speaking’
indie-folk

8. John Andrews & The Yawns: ‘Cookbook’
psych-folk

9. Current Joys: ‘Voyager’
chamber-rock

10. Matt Berry: ‘The Blue Elephant’
psych-pop/rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Beaches (EP), Morcheeba, Sarah Neufeld, Johanna Samuels, Iosonouncane, Sara Bug, Pardoner, Fightmilk.

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista Mag, sviluppato da Altervista

Indie-Rock.it è un blog personale ideato e redatto da Cristiano Gruppi.
È stato fondato a dicembre 2005 e 'ricondizionato' a febbraio 2018.
Intende trattare esclusivamente di rock alternativo internazionale.
NON si occupa, dunque, di artisti italiani.

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario