Le uscite della settimana: St. Vincent, Paul Weller, Damien Jurado, Chills…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. St. Vincent: ‘Daddy’s Home’
art-pop
2. Paul Weller: ‘Fat Pop’
brit-pop
3. Juliana Hatfield: ‘Blood’
power-pop
4. Damien Jurado: ‘The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania’
indie-folk
5. The Chills: ‘Scatterbrain’
Dunedin-sound
6. The Black Keys: ‘Delta Kream’
cover
7. Old Sea Brigade: ‘Motivational Speaking’
indie-folk
8. John Andrews & The Yawns: ‘Cookbook’
psych-folk
9. Current Joys: ‘Voyager’
chamber-rock
10. Matt Berry: ‘The Blue Elephant’
psych-pop/rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: The Beaches (EP), Morcheeba, Sarah Neufeld, Johanna Samuels, Iosonouncane, Sara Bug, Pardoner, Fightmilk.