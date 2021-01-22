Le uscite della settimana: Still Corners, Widowspeak, Rhye, Kiwi Jr…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Kiwi Jr.: ‘Cooler Returns’
indie-rock
2. Still Corners: ‘The Last Exit’
indie-pop
3. Yung: ‘Ongoing Dispute’
alt-rock
4. Rhye: ‘Home’
electro-soul
5. Widowspeak: ‘Honeychurch’ EP
indie-pop
6. James Yorkston And The Second Hand Orchestra: ‘The Wide, Wide River’
folk-rock
7. Palberta: ‘Palberta5000’
alt-pop
8. Lande Hekt: ‘Going To Hell’
indie-pop
9. Lonely The Brave: ‘The Hope List’
brit-rock
10. John Dwyer, Nick Murray, Brad Caulkins, Greg Coates & Tom Dolas: ‘Witch Egg’
experimental-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Maria DeHeart, Cub Scout Bowling Pins, The Dead Dasies, Tom Furse, Farmer Dave & The Wizards, Speed Stick, Moon Taxi, Daniel Docherty (EP), Camp Trash (EP), Harmony Byrne (EP).