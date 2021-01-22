Le uscite della settimana: Still Corners, Widowspeak, Rhye, Kiwi Jr…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Kiwi Jr.: ‘Cooler Returns’
indie-rock

2. Still Corners: ‘The Last Exit’
indie-pop

3. Yung: ‘Ongoing Dispute’
alt-rock

4. Rhye: ‘Home’
electro-soul

5. Widowspeak: ‘Honeychurch’ EP
indie-pop

6. James Yorkston And The Second Hand Orchestra: ‘The Wide, Wide River’
folk-rock

7. Palberta: ‘Palberta5000’
alt-pop

8. Lande Hekt: ‘Going To Hell’
indie-pop

9. Lonely The Brave: ‘The Hope List’
brit-rock

10. John Dwyer, Nick Murray, Brad Caulkins, Greg Coates & Tom Dolas: ‘Witch Egg’
experimental-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Maria DeHeart, Cub Scout Bowling Pins, The Dead Dasies, Tom Furse, Farmer Dave & The Wizards, Speed Stick, Moon Taxi, Daniel Docherty (EP), Camp Trash (EP), Harmony Byrne (EP).

Indie-Rock.it è un blog personale ideato e redatto da Cristiano Gruppi.
È stato fondato a dicembre 2005 e 'ricondizionato' a febbraio 2018.
Intende trattare esclusivamente di rock alternativo internazionale.
NON si occupa, dunque, di artisti italiani.

