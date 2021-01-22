Le uscite della settimana: Still Corners, Widowspeak, Rhye, Kiwi Jr…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Kiwi Jr.: ‘Cooler Returns’

indie-rock



2. Still Corners: ‘The Last Exit’

indie-pop



3. Yung: ‘Ongoing Dispute’

alt-rock



4. Rhye: ‘Home’

electro-soul



5. Widowspeak: ‘Honeychurch’ EP

indie-pop



6. James Yorkston And The Second Hand Orchestra: ‘The Wide, Wide River’

folk-rock



7. Palberta: ‘Palberta5000’

alt-pop



8. Lande Hekt: ‘Going To Hell’

indie-pop



9. Lonely The Brave: ‘The Hope List’

brit-rock



10. John Dwyer, Nick Murray, Brad Caulkins, Greg Coates & Tom Dolas: ‘Witch Egg’

experimental-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Maria DeHeart, Cub Scout Bowling Pins, The Dead Dasies, Tom Furse, Farmer Dave & The Wizards, Speed Stick, Moon Taxi, Daniel Docherty (EP), Camp Trash (EP), Harmony Byrne (EP).