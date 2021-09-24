Le uscite della settimana: Sufjan Stevens, Andy Shauf, Cold War Kids, Ada Lea…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine: ‘A Beginner’s Mind’
indie-folk
2. Andy Shauf: ‘Wilds’
art-folk
3. Ada Lea: ‘One Hand On The Steering Wheel The Other Sewing A Garden’
alt-folk/rock
4. Poppy: ‘Flux’
hard-pop
5. The Lathums: ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’
brit-rock
6. The Muslims: ‘Fuck These Fuckin Fascists’
punk-rock
7. The Connells: ‘Steadman’s Wake’
power-pop
8. The Ophelias: ‘Crocus’
indie-pop/rock
9. Christopher Paul Stelling: ‘Forgiving It All’
indie-folk
10. Cold War Kids: ‘New Age Norms 3’
pop-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Angel & Airwaves, Natalie Imbruglia, Ringo Starr, Public Service Broadcasting, Mac McCaughan, Anna B Savage (EP), X Ambassadors, Caleb Landry Jones, Badflower, School Of X, Pop. 1280, Ashley Shadow, Alessia Cara, Sleep Token, Third Eye Blind, Bess Atwell, Brigid Mae Power (EP).