LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Sufjan Stevens, Andy Shauf, Cold War Kids, Ada Lea…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine: ‘A Beginner’s Mind’
indie-folk

2. Andy Shauf: ‘Wilds’
art-folk

3. Ada Lea: ‘One Hand On The Steering Wheel The Other Sewing A Garden’
alt-folk/rock

4. Poppy: ‘Flux’
hard-pop

5. The Lathums: ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’
brit-rock

6. The Muslims: ‘Fuck These Fuckin Fascists’
punk-rock

7. The Connells: ‘Steadman’s Wake’
power-pop

8. The Ophelias: ‘Crocus’
indie-pop/rock

9. Christopher Paul Stelling: ‘Forgiving It All’
indie-folk

10. Cold War Kids: ‘New Age Norms 3’
pop-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Angel & Airwaves, Natalie Imbruglia, Ringo Starr, Public Service Broadcasting, Mac McCaughan, Anna B Savage (EP), X Ambassadors, Caleb Landry Jones, Badflower, School Of X, Pop. 1280, Ashley Shadow, Alessia Cara, Sleep Token, Third Eye Blind, Bess Atwell, Brigid Mae Power (EP).

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario