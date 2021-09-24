Le uscite della settimana: Sufjan Stevens, Andy Shauf, Cold War Kids, Ada Lea…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine: ‘A Beginner’s Mind’

indie-folk



2. Andy Shauf: ‘Wilds’

art-folk



3. Ada Lea: ‘One Hand On The Steering Wheel The Other Sewing A Garden’

alt-folk/rock



4. Poppy: ‘Flux’

hard-pop



5. The Lathums: ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’

brit-rock



6. The Muslims: ‘Fuck These Fuckin Fascists’

punk-rock



7. The Connells: ‘Steadman’s Wake’

power-pop



8. The Ophelias: ‘Crocus’

indie-pop/rock



9. Christopher Paul Stelling: ‘Forgiving It All’

indie-folk



10. Cold War Kids: ‘New Age Norms 3’

pop-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Angel & Airwaves, Natalie Imbruglia, Ringo Starr, Public Service Broadcasting, Mac McCaughan, Anna B Savage (EP), X Ambassadors, Caleb Landry Jones, Badflower, School Of X, Pop. 1280, Ashley Shadow, Alessia Cara, Sleep Token, Third Eye Blind, Bess Atwell, Brigid Mae Power (EP).