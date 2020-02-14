Le uscite della settimana: Tame Impala, Post Animal, The Men, Tennis…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Tame Impala: ‘The Slow Rush’
psych-pop
2. Post Animal: ‘Forward Motion Godyssey’
prog-rock
3. The Men: ‘Mercy’
alt-rock
4. Beach Bunny: ‘Honeymoon’
indie-rock
5. Tennis: ‘Swimmer’
indie-pop
6. Summer Camp: ‘Romantic Comedy’
indie-pop
7. Boniface: ‘Boniface’
art-pop
8. Mush: ‘3D’
post-punk
9. Tan Cologne: ‘Cave Vaults On The Moon In New Mexico’
dream-pop
10. Nathaniel Rateliff: ‘And It’s Still Alright’
Americana
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: These New Puritans, Kvelertak, Jack River, Huey Lewis And The News, Dralms, Habibi, Worst PartyEver.