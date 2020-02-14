Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Tame Impala, Post Animal, The Men, Tennis…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Tame Impala: ‘The Slow Rush’
psych-pop

2. Post Animal: ‘Forward Motion Godyssey’
prog-rock

3. The Men: ‘Mercy’
alt-rock

4. Beach Bunny: ‘Honeymoon’
indie-rock

5. Tennis: ‘Swimmer’
indie-pop

6. Summer Camp: ‘Romantic Comedy’
indie-pop

7. Boniface: ‘Boniface’
art-pop

8. Mush: ‘3D’
post-punk

9. Tan Cologne: ‘Cave Vaults On The Moon In New Mexico’
dream-pop

10. Nathaniel Rateliff: ‘And It’s Still Alright’
Americana

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: These New Puritans, Kvelertak, Jack River, Huey Lewis And The News, Dralms, Habibi, Worst PartyEver.

