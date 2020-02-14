Le uscite della settimana: Tame Impala, Post Animal, The Men, Tennis…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Tame Impala: ‘The Slow Rush’

psych-pop



2. Post Animal: ‘Forward Motion Godyssey’

prog-rock



3. The Men: ‘Mercy’

alt-rock



4. Beach Bunny: ‘Honeymoon’

indie-rock



5. Tennis: ‘Swimmer’

indie-pop



6. Summer Camp: ‘Romantic Comedy’

indie-pop



7. Boniface: ‘Boniface’

art-pop



8. Mush: ‘3D’

post-punk



9. Tan Cologne: ‘Cave Vaults On The Moon In New Mexico’

dream-pop



10. Nathaniel Rateliff: ‘And It’s Still Alright’

Americana



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: These New Puritans, Kvelertak, Jack River, Huey Lewis And The News, Dralms, Habibi, Worst PartyEver.