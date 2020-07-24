Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Taylor Swift, Naked And Famous, Luke Jenner, Cub Sport…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Cub Sport: ‘Like Nirvana’
alt-pop

2. Liza Anne: ‘Bad Vacation’
indie-pop/rock

3. The Naked And Famous: ‘Recover’
electro-pop

4. Luke Jenner: ‘1’
experimental-pop

5. Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Old Flowers’
country-folk

6. Jessy Lanza: ‘All The Time’
electro-pop

7. Howling: ‘Colure’
house-soul

8. Neck Deep: ‘All Distortions Are Intentional
punk-rock

9. Seasick Steve: ‘Love & Peace’
country-blues

10. Taylor Swift: ‘Folklore’
folk-pop

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy