Le uscite della settimana: Taylor Swift, Naked And Famous, Luke Jenner, Cub Sport…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Cub Sport: ‘Like Nirvana’
alt-pop
2. Liza Anne: ‘Bad Vacation’
indie-pop/rock
3. The Naked And Famous: ‘Recover’
electro-pop
4. Luke Jenner: ‘1’
experimental-pop
5. Courtney Marie Andrews: ‘Old Flowers’
country-folk
6. Jessy Lanza: ‘All The Time’
electro-pop
7. Howling: ‘Colure’
house-soul
8. Neck Deep: ‘All Distortions Are Intentional
punk-rock
9. Seasick Steve: ‘Love & Peace’
country-blues
10. Taylor Swift: ‘Folklore’
folk-pop