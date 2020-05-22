Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: The 1975, Woods, Owen Pallett, Badly Drawn Boy…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Woods: ‘Strange To Explain’
psych-folk

2. The 1975: ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’
brit-pop/rock

3. Owen Pallett: ‘Island’
chamber-folk

4. Badly Drawn Boy: ‘Banana Skin Shoes’
brit-pop

5. Tim Burgess: ‘I Love The New Sky’
brit-pop

6. Katie Von Schleicher: ‘Consummation’
indie-pop/rock

7. Kidbug: ‘Kidbug’
alt-rock

8. Nation Of Language: ‘Introduction, Presence’
synth-pop

9. Donny Benét: ‘Mr. Experience’
post-disco

10. Indigo Girls: ‘Look Long’
folk-rock

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy