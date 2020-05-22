Le uscite della settimana: The 1975, Woods, Owen Pallett, Badly Drawn Boy…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Woods: ‘Strange To Explain’
psych-folk
2. The 1975: ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’
brit-pop/rock
3. Owen Pallett: ‘Island’
chamber-folk
4. Badly Drawn Boy: ‘Banana Skin Shoes’
brit-pop
5. Tim Burgess: ‘I Love The New Sky’
brit-pop
6. Katie Von Schleicher: ‘Consummation’
indie-pop/rock
7. Kidbug: ‘Kidbug’
alt-rock
8. Nation Of Language: ‘Introduction, Presence’
synth-pop
9. Donny Benét: ‘Mr. Experience’
post-disco
10. Indigo Girls: ‘Look Long’
folk-rock