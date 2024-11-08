Le uscite della settimana, tra cui i Primal Scream

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Primal Scream: ‘Come Ahead’
Funk-rock
2. Man/Woman/Chainsaw: ‘Eazy Peazy’ EP
Art-punk
3. Freak Slug: ‘I Blow Out Big Candles’
Bedroom-pop
4. Our Girl: ‘The Good Kind’
Indie-rock
5. Glok & Timothy Clerkin: ‘Alliance’
Electronic
6. The Body: ‘The Crying Out Of Things’
Experimental-metal
7. God Sad Happy Bad: ‘All Kinds Of Days’
Indie-pop
8. Bananagun: ‘Why Is The Colour Of The Sky?’
Experimental-pop
9. Eat-Girls: ‘Area Silenzio’
Avant-pop
10. Robin Guthrie: ‘Astoria’ EP
Instrumental dream-pop