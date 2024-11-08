Le uscite della settimana, tra cui i Primal Scream

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Primal Scream: ‘Come Ahead’
Funk-rock

2. Man/Woman/Chainsaw: ‘Eazy Peazy’ EP
Art-punk

3. Freak Slug: ‘I Blow Out Big Candles’
Bedroom-pop

4. Our Girl: ‘The Good Kind’
Indie-rock

5. Glok & Timothy Clerkin: ‘Alliance’
Electronic

6. The Body: ‘The Crying Out Of Things’
Experimental-metal

7. God Sad Happy Bad: ‘All Kinds Of Days’
Indie-pop

8. Bananagun: ‘Why Is The Colour Of The Sky?’
Experimental-pop

9. Eat-Girls: ‘Area Silenzio’
Avant-pop

10. Robin Guthrie: ‘Astoria’ EP
Instrumental dream-pop

 

