Le uscite della settimana, tra cui i Primal Scream

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Primal Scream: ‘Come Ahead’

Funk-rock



2. Man/Woman/Chainsaw: ‘Eazy Peazy’ EP

Art-punk

Eazy Peazy by Man/Woman/Chainsaw

3. Freak Slug: ‘I Blow Out Big Candles’

Bedroom-pop

I Blow Out Big Candles by Freak Slug

4. Our Girl: ‘The Good Kind’

Indie-rock

The Good Kind by Our Girl

5. Glok & Timothy Clerkin: ‘Alliance’

Electronic

Alliance by GLOK/Timothy Clerkin

6. The Body: ‘The Crying Out Of Things’

Experimental-metal

The Crying Out of Things by the body

7. God Sad Happy Bad: ‘All Kinds Of Days’

Indie-pop

All Kinds of Days by Good Sad Happy Bad

8. Bananagun: ‘Why Is The Colour Of The Sky?’

Experimental-pop

Why is the Colour of the Sky? by Bananagun

9. Eat-Girls: ‘Area Silenzio’

Avant-pop

Area Silenzio by eat-girls