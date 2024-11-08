Le uscite della settimana, tra cui i Primal Scream

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Primal Scream: ‘Come Ahead’

Funk-rock

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2. Man/Woman/Chainsaw: ‘Eazy Peazy’ EP

Art-punk

<a href="https://manwomanchainsaw.bandcamp.com/album/eazy-peazy">Eazy Peazy by Man/Woman/Chainsaw</a>

3. Freak Slug: ‘I Blow Out Big Candles’

Bedroom-pop

<a href="https://freakslug.bandcamp.com/album/i-blow-out-big-candles">I Blow Out Big Candles by Freak Slug</a>

4. Our Girl: ‘The Good Kind’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://weareourgirl.bandcamp.com/album/the-good-kind">The Good Kind by Our Girl</a>

5. Glok & Timothy Clerkin: ‘Alliance’

Electronic

<a href="https://glok.bandcamp.com/album/alliance">Alliance by GLOK/Timothy Clerkin</a>

6. The Body: ‘The Crying Out Of Things’

Experimental-metal

<a href="https://thebody.bandcamp.com/album/the-crying-out-of-things">The Crying Out of Things by the body</a>

7. God Sad Happy Bad: ‘All Kinds Of Days’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://good-sad-happy-bad.bandcamp.com/album/all-kinds-of-days">All Kinds of Days by Good Sad Happy Bad</a>

8. Bananagun: ‘Why Is The Colour Of The Sky?’

Experimental-pop

<a href="https://bananagun.bandcamp.com/album/why-is-the-colour-of-the-sky">Why is the Colour of the Sky? by Bananagun</a>

9. Eat-Girls: ‘Area Silenzio’

Avant-pop

<a href="https://eat-girls.bandcamp.com/album/area-silenzio">Area Silenzio by eat-girls</a>