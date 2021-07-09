Le uscite della settimana: Twin Shadow, Half Waif, The Goon Sax, Inhaler…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Goon Sax: ‘Mirror II’

dolewave



2. Half Waif: ‘Mythopeotics’

art-pop



3. Drug Store Romeos: ‘The World Within Our Bedrooms’

dream-pop



4. Inhaler: ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’

indie-rock



5. Twin Shadow: ‘Twin Shadow’

ethnic-pop



6. The Wallflowers: ‘Exit Wounds’

folk-rock



7. Babehoven: ‘Nastavi, Calliope’ EP

indie-folk



8. Paris Youth Foundation: ‘How To Ruin Your Life’

indie-rock



9. Museum Of Love: ‘Life Of Mammals’

alt-dance



10. DZ Deathrays: ‘Positive Rising, Pt. 2’

dance-punk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Tom Odell, Royal Canoe, Gnawing, Justin Courtney Pierre (EP), Frances Forever (EP), The Maine, Charlotte Day Wilson, Real Sickies, The Marble Man.