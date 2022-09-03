Le uscite della settimana: Two Door Cinema Club, Sohn, Yungblud, Unloved…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Sohn: ‘Trust’
ambient-pop
2. Two Door Cinema Club: ‘Keep On Smiling’
brit-pop/rock
3. Unloved: ‘The Pink Album’
alt-pop/rock
4. The Orchids: ‘Dreaming Kind’
jangle-pop
5. King Buffalo: ‘Regenerator’
stoner-rock
6. Living Hour: ‘Someday Is Today’
dream-pop
7. Lean Year: ‘Sides’
slowcore
8. Pale Blue Eyes: ‘Souvenirs’
post-punk
9. The Front Bottoms: ‘Theresa’ EP
folk-punk
10. Yungblud: ‘Yungblud’
pop-rock