Le uscite della settimana: Two Door Cinema Club, Sohn, Yungblud, Unloved…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Sohn: ‘Trust’
ambient-pop

2. Two Door Cinema Club: ‘Keep On Smiling’
brit-pop/rock

3. Unloved: ‘The Pink Album’
alt-pop/rock

4. The Orchids: ‘Dreaming Kind’
jangle-pop

5. King Buffalo: ‘Regenerator’
stoner-rock

6. Living Hour: ‘Someday Is Today’
dream-pop

7. Lean Year: ‘Sides’
slowcore

8. Pale Blue Eyes: ‘Souvenirs’
post-punk

9. The Front Bottoms: ‘Theresa’ EP
folk-punk

10. Yungblud: ‘Yungblud’
pop-rock

 

