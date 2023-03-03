Le uscite della settimana: Veils, Steve Mason, Ron Gallo, Lathums…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Veils: ‘…And Out Of The Void Came Love’
art-rock
2. Object Of Affection: ‘Field Of Appearances’
alt-rock
3. Hollow Hand: ‘Your Own Adventure’
psych-folk
4. Meija: ‘Do Ya?’
bedroom-pop
5. Ron Gallo: ‘Foreground Music’
garage-rock
6. Steve Mason: ‘Brothers & Sisters’
art-pop
7. Babybaby_Explores: ‘Food Near Me, Weather Tomorrow’
experimental-rock
8. Hello Mary: ‘Hello Mary’
noise-pop
9. Truth Cult: ‘Walk The Wheel’
garage-punk
10. The Lathums: ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’
brit-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Slowthai, Xiu Xiu, Daisy Jones & The Six, Kate NV, Kali Uchis, Can’t Swim, Fake Names, Dry Cleaning (EP).