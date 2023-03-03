Le uscite della settimana: Veils, Steve Mason, Ron Gallo, Lathums…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Veils: ‘…And Out Of The Void Came Love’

art-rock



2. Object Of Affection: ‘Field Of Appearances’

alt-rock



3. Hollow Hand: ‘Your Own Adventure’

psych-folk



4. Meija: ‘Do Ya?’

bedroom-pop



5. Ron Gallo: ‘Foreground Music’

garage-rock



6. Steve Mason: ‘Brothers & Sisters’

art-pop



7. Babybaby_Explores: ‘Food Near Me, Weather Tomorrow’

experimental-rock



8. Hello Mary: ‘Hello Mary’

noise-pop



9. Truth Cult: ‘Walk The Wheel’

garage-punk



10. The Lathums: ‘From Nothing To A Little Bit More’

brit-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Slowthai, Xiu Xiu, Daisy Jones & The Six, Kate NV, Kali Uchis, Can’t Swim, Fake Names, Dry Cleaning (EP).