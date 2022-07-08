LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Viagra Boys, Metric, Spiral Stairs, James Righton…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Viagra Boys: ‘Cave World’
indie-punk

2. Metric: ‘Formentera’
synth-pop

3. Spiral Stairs: ‘Medley Attack’
slacker-rock

4. James Righton: ‘Jim, I’m Still Here’
art-pop

5. Laura Veirs: ‘Found Light’
alt-folk

6. Katy J Pearson: ‘Sound Of The Morning’
indie-pop

7. Renforshort: ‘Dear Amelia’
bedroom-pop

8. Bedlocked: ‘Bedlocked’
alt-rock

9. Berries: ‘How We Function’
indie-rock

10. James Bay: ‘Leap’
classic-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mogwai (OST), Mush, Baby Fire, NoSo, Bad Breeding.

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario