Le uscite della settimana: Viagra Boys, Metric, Spiral Stairs, James Righton…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Viagra Boys: ‘Cave World’
indie-punk
2. Metric: ‘Formentera’
synth-pop
3. Spiral Stairs: ‘Medley Attack’
slacker-rock
4. James Righton: ‘Jim, I’m Still Here’
art-pop
5. Laura Veirs: ‘Found Light’
alt-folk
6. Katy J Pearson: ‘Sound Of The Morning’
indie-pop
7. Renforshort: ‘Dear Amelia’
bedroom-pop
8. Bedlocked: ‘Bedlocked’
alt-rock
9. Berries: ‘How We Function’
indie-rock
10. James Bay: ‘Leap’
classic-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mogwai (OST), Mush, Baby Fire, NoSo, Bad Breeding.