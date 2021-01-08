Le uscite della settimana: Viagra Boys, Passenger, Hilang Child, Another Sky…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli in uscita tra il 1° gennaio e oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Viagra Boys: ‘Welfare Jazz’
art-punk
2. Hilang Child: ‘Every Mover’
alt/dream-pop
3. Henrik Appel: ‘Humanity’
garage-rock
4. Aaron Frazer: ‘Introducing…’
rhythm and blues
5. Another Sky: ‘Music For Winter Vol. 1’ EP
alt-rock
6. Passenger: ‘Songs For The Drunk and Broken Hearted’
indie-folk
7. Casper Clausen: ‘Better Way’
art-rock
8. Lice: ‘Wasteland: What Ails Our People Is Clear’
experimental-punk
9. Codist: ‘A Dream Is Just A Big Thought’
slacker-rock
10. The Dirty Nil: ‘Fuck Art’
emo-rock