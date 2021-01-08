Le uscite della settimana: Viagra Boys, Passenger, Hilang Child, Another Sky…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli in uscita tra il 1° gennaio e oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Viagra Boys: ‘Welfare Jazz’

art-punk



2. Hilang Child: ‘Every Mover’

alt/dream-pop



3. Henrik Appel: ‘Humanity’

garage-rock



4. Aaron Frazer: ‘Introducing…’

rhythm and blues



5. Another Sky: ‘Music For Winter Vol. 1’ EP

alt-rock



6. Passenger: ‘Songs For The Drunk and Broken Hearted’

indie-folk



7. Casper Clausen: ‘Better Way’

art-rock



8. Lice: ‘Wasteland: What Ails Our People Is Clear’

experimental-punk



9. Codist: ‘A Dream Is Just A Big Thought’

slacker-rock



10. The Dirty Nil: ‘Fuck Art’

emo-rock

