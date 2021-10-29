LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: War On Drugs, Tori Amos, Marissa Nadler, Billy Bragg…

Scritto il
USCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The War On Drugs: ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’
psych/folk-rock

2. Marissa Nadler: ‘The Path Of The Clouds’
dream-folk

3. Tori Amos: ‘Ocean To Ocean’
alt-folk

4. Geese: ‘Projector’
indie-rock

5. The Wilderness Of Manitoba: ‘Farewell To Cathedral’
indie-folk

6. Billy Bragg: ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’
folk-rock

7. Wine Lips: ‘Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party’
garage-rock

8. Charlotte Cornfield: ‘Highs In The Minuses’
alt-rock

9. Sam Evian: ‘Time to Melt’
psych-pop

10. The Parrots: ‘Dos’
indie-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mastodon, Jerry Cantrell, Ed Sheeran, Nightmares On Wax, Wave Racer, Orton (EP), Pixey (EP).

