Le uscite della settimana: War On Drugs, Tori Amos, Marissa Nadler, Billy Bragg…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The War On Drugs: ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’
psych/folk-rock
2. Marissa Nadler: ‘The Path Of The Clouds’
dream-folk
3. Tori Amos: ‘Ocean To Ocean’
alt-folk
4. Geese: ‘Projector’
indie-rock
5. The Wilderness Of Manitoba: ‘Farewell To Cathedral’
indie-folk
6. Billy Bragg: ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’
folk-rock
7. Wine Lips: ‘Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party’
garage-rock
8. Charlotte Cornfield: ‘Highs In The Minuses’
alt-rock
9. Sam Evian: ‘Time to Melt’
psych-pop
10. The Parrots: ‘Dos’
indie-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mastodon, Jerry Cantrell, Ed Sheeran, Nightmares On Wax, Wave Racer, Orton (EP), Pixey (EP).