Le uscite della settimana: War On Drugs, Tori Amos, Marissa Nadler, Billy Bragg…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The War On Drugs: ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’

psych/folk-rock



2. Marissa Nadler: ‘The Path Of The Clouds’

dream-folk



3. Tori Amos: ‘Ocean To Ocean’

alt-folk



4. Geese: ‘Projector’

indie-rock



5. The Wilderness Of Manitoba: ‘Farewell To Cathedral’

indie-folk



6. Billy Bragg: ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’

folk-rock



7. Wine Lips: ‘Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party’

garage-rock



8. Charlotte Cornfield: ‘Highs In The Minuses’

alt-rock



9. Sam Evian: ‘Time to Melt’

psych-pop



10. The Parrots: ‘Dos’

indie-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Mastodon, Jerry Cantrell, Ed Sheeran, Nightmares On Wax, Wave Racer, Orton (EP), Pixey (EP).