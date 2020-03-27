Indie-Rock.it
Le uscite della settimana: Waxahatchee, Pearl Jam, Brian Fallon, Sorry…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Waxahatchee: ‘Saint Cloud’
folk-rock

2. Sorry: ‘925’
alt-rock

3. Pearl Jam: ‘Gigaton’
alt-rock

4. Cable Ties: ‘Far Enough’
garage-rock

5. Brian Fallon: ‘Local Honey’
country-folk

6. San Fermin: ‘The Cormorant II’
chamber-folk

7. Nap Eyes: ‘Snapshot Of A Beginner’
alt-folk

8. The Chats: ‘High Risk Behaviour’
punk-rock

9. Jordana: ‘Classical Notions Of Happinness’
bedroom-folk

10. Ringo Deathstarr: ‘Ringo Deathstarr’
shoegaze

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Half Waif, Dirty Projectors (EP), Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams, Nine Inch Nails, Deeper, Cavetown, Talk Show (EP), Alessi’s Ark (EP), Matt Elliott, Basia Bulat, Vanessa Carlton, Nicolas Jaar, Orb, Little Dragon, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Catholic Action, Jeremiah Llloyd Harmon, Dana Gavanski, Lizzy Farrall, Lewsberg, Birthday Massacre, Jennah Barry, Facs.

