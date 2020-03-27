Le uscite della settimana: Waxahatchee, Pearl Jam, Brian Fallon, Sorry…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Waxahatchee: ‘Saint Cloud’

folk-rock



2. Sorry: ‘925’

alt-rock



3. Pearl Jam: ‘Gigaton’

alt-rock



4. Cable Ties: ‘Far Enough’

garage-rock



5. Brian Fallon: ‘Local Honey’

country-folk



6. San Fermin: ‘The Cormorant II’

chamber-folk



7. Nap Eyes: ‘Snapshot Of A Beginner’

alt-folk



8. The Chats: ‘High Risk Behaviour’

punk-rock



9. Jordana: ‘Classical Notions Of Happinness’

bedroom-folk



10. Ringo Deathstarr: ‘Ringo Deathstarr’

shoegaze



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Half Waif, Dirty Projectors (EP), Sufjan Stevens & Lowell Brams, Nine Inch Nails, Deeper, Cavetown, Talk Show (EP), Alessi’s Ark (EP), Matt Elliott, Basia Bulat, Vanessa Carlton, Nicolas Jaar, Orb, Little Dragon, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Catholic Action, Jeremiah Llloyd Harmon, Dana Gavanski, Lizzy Farrall, Lewsberg, Birthday Massacre, Jennah Barry, Facs.