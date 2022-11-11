LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: White Buffalo, Warhaus, Christine And The Queens, Dumb…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Warhaus: ‘Ha Ha Heartbreak’
sophisti-pop

2. Dumb: ‘Pray 4 Tomorrow’
art-punk

3. Hyd: ‘Clearing’
dreamtronica

4. Delivery: ‘Picture This’
garage-punk

5. Larkin Poe: ‘Blood Harmony’
roots-rock

6. The White Buffalo: ‘Year Of The Dark Horse’
folk-rock

7. Christine And The Queens: ‘Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles’
art-pop

8. Jordana: ‘I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking’ EP
bedroom-pop

9. L.S. Dunes: ‘Past Lives’
post-hardcore

10. Alexi Lalas: ‘Melt Away’
rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Gold Panda, Lous And The Yakuza, Plaid, Fitz And The Tantrums.

 

