Le uscite della settimana: White Buffalo, Warhaus, Christine And The Queens, Dumb…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Warhaus: ‘Ha Ha Heartbreak’

sophisti-pop



2. Dumb: ‘Pray 4 Tomorrow’

art-punk



3. Hyd: ‘Clearing’

dreamtronica



4. Delivery: ‘Picture This’

garage-punk



5. Larkin Poe: ‘Blood Harmony’

roots-rock



6. The White Buffalo: ‘Year Of The Dark Horse’

folk-rock



7. Christine And The Queens: ‘Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles’

art-pop



8. Jordana: ‘I’m Doing Well, Thanks For Asking’ EP

bedroom-pop



9. L.S. Dunes: ‘Past Lives’

post-hardcore



10. Alexi Lalas: ‘Melt Away’

rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Gold Panda, Lous And The Yakuza, Plaid, Fitz And The Tantrums.