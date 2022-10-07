Le uscite della settimana: Will Sheff, Alvvays, Broken Bells, Sorry…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Will Sheff: ‘Nothing Special’

folk-rock



2. Sorry: ‘Anywhere But Here’

alt-rock



3. Broken Bells: ‘Into The Blue’

alt-pop



4. Bonnie Light Horseman: ‘Rolling Golden Holy’

indie-folk



5. Disq: ‘Desperately Imaging Someplace Quiet’

alt-rock



6. Alvvays: ‘Blue Rev’

indie-pop



7. The Orielles: ‘Tableau’

space-rock



8. Indigo Sparke: ‘Hysteria’

indie-folk/rock



9. Gilla Band: ‘Most Normal’

noise-rock



10. A.A. Williams: ‘As The Moon Rests’

gothic-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Easy Life, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Courtney Marie Andrews, Oh Wonder, Surf Curse, Daphni, Bush, The Cult, Dungen, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Say She She, Young The Giant (EP).