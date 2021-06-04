Le uscite della settimana: Wolf Alice, James, Japanese Breakfast, Rostam…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Wolf Alice: ‘Blue Weekend’
dream-rock
2. Japanese Breakfast: ‘Jubilee’
indie-pop
3. Cleopatrick: ‘Bummer’
alt-rock
4. Rostam: ‘Changephobia’
alt-pop
5. James: ‘All The Colours Of You’
brit-pop
6. Dresser: ‘Seventeen Blocks And Then Some’
art-rock
7. Marina Allen: ‘Candlepower’
sophisti-pop
8. Cavetown: ‘Man’s Best Friend’
bedroom-pop
9. Liz Phair: ‘Soberish’
pop-rock
10. Crowded House: ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’
pop-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Rise Against, Greentea Peng, Night Beats, Red Fang, Tommy Ray, Billy F Gibbons, Boy Pablo (EP), New Candys, News For Lulu.