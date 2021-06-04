Le uscite della settimana: Wolf Alice, James, Japanese Breakfast, Rostam…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Wolf Alice: ‘Blue Weekend’
dream-rock

2. Japanese Breakfast: ‘Jubilee’
indie-pop

3. Cleopatrick: ‘Bummer’
alt-rock

4. Rostam: ‘Changephobia’
alt-pop

5. James: ‘All The Colours Of You’
brit-pop

6. Dresser: ‘Seventeen Blocks And Then Some’
art-rock

7. Marina Allen: ‘Candlepower’
sophisti-pop

8. Cavetown: ‘Man’s Best Friend’
bedroom-pop

9. Liz Phair: ‘Soberish’
pop-rock

10. Crowded House: ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’
pop-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Rise Against, Greentea Peng, Night Beats, Red Fang, Tommy Ray, Billy F Gibbons, Boy Pablo (EP), New Candys, News For Lulu.

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario