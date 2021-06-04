Le uscite della settimana: Wolf Alice, James, Japanese Breakfast, Rostam…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Wolf Alice: ‘Blue Weekend’

dream-rock



2. Japanese Breakfast: ‘Jubilee’

indie-pop



3. Cleopatrick: ‘Bummer’

alt-rock



4. Rostam: ‘Changephobia’

alt-pop



5. James: ‘All The Colours Of You’

brit-pop



6. Dresser: ‘Seventeen Blocks And Then Some’

art-rock



7. Marina Allen: ‘Candlepower’

sophisti-pop



8. Cavetown: ‘Man’s Best Friend’

bedroom-pop



9. Liz Phair: ‘Soberish’

pop-rock



10. Crowded House: ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’

pop-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Rise Against, Greentea Peng, Night Beats, Red Fang, Tommy Ray, Billy F Gibbons, Boy Pablo (EP), New Candys, News For Lulu.