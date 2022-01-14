LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Wombats, Elvis Costello, Blood Red Shoes, Orlando Weeks…

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUSCITE

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Orlando Weeks: ‘Hop Up’
indie-pop

2. Chastity: ‘Suffer Summer’
alt-rock

3. Elvis Costello & The Imposters: ‘The Boy Named If’
pub-rock

4. Broken Social Scene: ‘Old Dead Young’
B-sides & rarities

5. Cat Power: ‘Covers’
covers

6. Blood Red Shoes: ‘Ghosts On Tape’
indie-rock

7. The Wombats: ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’
power-pop

8. The Lumineers: ‘Brightside’
classic-folk

9. Garcia Peoples: ‘Dodging Dues’
prog-rock

10. Punch Brothers: ‘Hell On Church Street’
indie-folk

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: FKA Twigs, Earl Sweatshirt, Bonobo, Fickle Friends, Grace Cummings, DVR (EP), Vlure (EP), Lime Cordiale (EP).

Lascia un commento

Tema Seamless Altervista News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario