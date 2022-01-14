Le uscite della settimana: Wombats, Elvis Costello, Blood Red Shoes, Orlando Weeks…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Orlando Weeks: ‘Hop Up’

indie-pop



2. Chastity: ‘Suffer Summer’

alt-rock



3. Elvis Costello & The Imposters: ‘The Boy Named If’

pub-rock



4. Broken Social Scene: ‘Old Dead Young’

B-sides & rarities



5. Cat Power: ‘Covers’

covers



6. Blood Red Shoes: ‘Ghosts On Tape’

indie-rock



7. The Wombats: ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’

power-pop



8. The Lumineers: ‘Brightside’

classic-folk



9. Garcia Peoples: ‘Dodging Dues’

prog-rock



10. Punch Brothers: ‘Hell On Church Street’

indie-folk



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: FKA Twigs, Earl Sweatshirt, Bonobo, Fickle Friends, Grace Cummings, DVR (EP), Vlure (EP), Lime Cordiale (EP).