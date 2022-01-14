Le uscite della settimana: Wombats, Elvis Costello, Blood Red Shoes, Orlando Weeks…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Orlando Weeks: ‘Hop Up’
indie-pop
2. Chastity: ‘Suffer Summer’
alt-rock
3. Elvis Costello & The Imposters: ‘The Boy Named If’
pub-rock
4. Broken Social Scene: ‘Old Dead Young’
B-sides & rarities
5. Cat Power: ‘Covers’
covers
6. Blood Red Shoes: ‘Ghosts On Tape’
indie-rock
7. The Wombats: ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’
power-pop
8. The Lumineers: ‘Brightside’
classic-folk
9. Garcia Peoples: ‘Dodging Dues’
prog-rock
10. Punch Brothers: ‘Hell On Church Street’
indie-folk
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: FKA Twigs, Earl Sweatshirt, Bonobo, Fickle Friends, Grace Cummings, DVR (EP), Vlure (EP), Lime Cordiale (EP).