Le uscite della settimana: Yard Act, Miles Kane, Palace, Pedro The Lion…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Yard Act: ‘The Overload’
post-punk
2. Palace: ‘Shoals’
alt-blues/rock
3. Miles Kane: ‘Change The Show’
brit-pop
4. Pedro The Lion: ‘Havasu’
slowcore
5. Aurora: ‘The Gods We Can Touch’
sophisti-pop
6. Silverbacks: ‘Archive Material’
alt-rock
7. Gale P: ‘Hifilofi Scifiwifi’
folk-rock
8. Boy Harsher: ‘The Runner’ OST
synth-pop
9. The Soundcarriers: ‘Wilds’
psych-pop
10. The Sherlocks: ‘World I Understand’
brit-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Boris, Years And Years, Billy Talent, Comeback Kid, Kiefer Sutherland, John Mellencamp, Penny And Sparrow, Reptaliens, Kids On A Crime Spree, 40 Watt Sun, Jana Horn, Anxious, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Aoife O’Donovan, Owel, Som, Whitmore Sisters.