Le uscite della settimana: Yard Act, Miles Kane, Palace, Pedro The Lion…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Yard Act: ‘The Overload’

post-punk



2. Palace: ‘Shoals’

alt-blues/rock



3. Miles Kane: ‘Change The Show’

brit-pop



4. Pedro The Lion: ‘Havasu’

slowcore



5. Aurora: ‘The Gods We Can Touch’

sophisti-pop



6. Silverbacks: ‘Archive Material’

alt-rock



7. Gale P: ‘Hifilofi Scifiwifi’

folk-rock



8. Boy Harsher: ‘The Runner’ OST

synth-pop



9. The Soundcarriers: ‘Wilds’

psych-pop



10. The Sherlocks: ‘World I Understand’

brit-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Boris, Years And Years, Billy Talent, Comeback Kid, Kiefer Sutherland, John Mellencamp, Penny And Sparrow, Reptaliens, Kids On A Crime Spree, 40 Watt Sun, Jana Horn, Anxious, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Aoife O’Donovan, Owel, Som, Whitmore Sisters.