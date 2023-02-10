LE ULTIME

Le uscite della settimana: Yo La Tengo, Quasi, Andy Shauf, Tennis…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Yo La Tengo: ‘This Stupid World’
alt-rock

2. Andy Shauf: ‘Norm’
indie-pop

3. Quasi: ‘Breaking The Balls Of History’
alt-rock

4. Black Belt Eagle Scout: ‘The Land, The Water, The Sky’
indie-folk

5. Tennis: ‘Pollen’
indie-pop

6. The Golden Dregs: ‘On Grace And Dignity’
alt-folk

7. Amber Arcades: ‘Barefoot On Diamond Road’
dream-pop

8. The Brian Jonestown Massacre: ‘The Future Is Your Past’
psych-rock

9. Civic: ‘Taken By Force’
punk-rock

10. Narrow Head: ‘Moments Of Clarity’
noise-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Paramore, You Me At Six, In Flames, Kelela, Lisa O’Neill, Pearla, The Jordan, The Academic.

 

