Le uscite della settimana: Yo La Tengo, Quasi, Andy Shauf, Tennis…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Yo La Tengo: ‘This Stupid World’

alt-rock



2. Andy Shauf: ‘Norm’

indie-pop



3. Quasi: ‘Breaking The Balls Of History’

alt-rock



4. Black Belt Eagle Scout: ‘The Land, The Water, The Sky’

indie-folk



5. Tennis: ‘Pollen’

indie-pop



6. The Golden Dregs: ‘On Grace And Dignity’

alt-folk



7. Amber Arcades: ‘Barefoot On Diamond Road’

dream-pop



8. The Brian Jonestown Massacre: ‘The Future Is Your Past’

psych-rock



9. Civic: ‘Taken By Force’

punk-rock



10. Narrow Head: ‘Moments Of Clarity’

noise-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Paramore, You Me At Six, In Flames, Kelela, Lisa O’Neill, Pearla, The Jordan, The Academic.