Le uscite della settimana: Yo La Tengo, Quasi, Andy Shauf, Tennis…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Yo La Tengo: ‘This Stupid World’
alt-rock
2. Andy Shauf: ‘Norm’
indie-pop
3. Quasi: ‘Breaking The Balls Of History’
alt-rock
4. Black Belt Eagle Scout: ‘The Land, The Water, The Sky’
indie-folk
5. Tennis: ‘Pollen’
indie-pop
6. The Golden Dregs: ‘On Grace And Dignity’
alt-folk
7. Amber Arcades: ‘Barefoot On Diamond Road’
dream-pop
8. The Brian Jonestown Massacre: ‘The Future Is Your Past’
psych-rock
9. Civic: ‘Taken By Force’
punk-rock
10. Narrow Head: ‘Moments Of Clarity’
noise-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Paramore, You Me At Six, In Flames, Kelela, Lisa O’Neill, Pearla, The Jordan, The Academic.