Le uscite della settimana: Yves Tumor, Purity Ring, Anna Burch, Thundercat…
I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Yves Tumor: ‘Heaven To A Tortured Mind’
psych-soul
2. Thundercat: ‘It Is What It Is’
alt-funk
3. Purity Ring: ‘Womb’
electro-pop
4. Anna Burch: ‘If You’re Dreaming’
indie-folk
5. Tops: ‘I Feel Alive’
indie-pop
6. The Warlocks: ‘The Chain’
psych-rock
7. Peach Pit: ‘You And Your Friends’
power-pop
8. Ellis: ‘Born Again’
indie-pop
9. Peel Dream Magazine: ‘Agitprop Alterna’
shoegaze
10. Mystery Jets: ‘A Billion Heartbeats’
brit-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Burn Ruffians, Lovely Eggs, Everything Is Recorded, Stu Larsen, Melkbelly, Stuck, Violent Soho, Zuzu (EP), Empress Of.