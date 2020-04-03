Indie-Rock.it
USCITE ⭐️ 

Le uscite della settimana: Yves Tumor, Purity Ring, Anna Burch, Thundercat…

Cristiano Gruppi 0 Commenti

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Yves Tumor: ‘Heaven To A Tortured Mind’
psych-soul

2. Thundercat: ‘It Is What It Is’
alt-funk

3. Purity Ring: ‘Womb’
electro-pop

4. Anna Burch: ‘If You’re Dreaming’
indie-folk

5. Tops: ‘I Feel Alive’
indie-pop

6. The Warlocks: ‘The Chain’
psych-rock

7. Peach Pit: ‘You And Your Friends’
power-pop

8. Ellis: ‘Born Again’
indie-pop

9. Peel Dream Magazine: ‘Agitprop Alterna’
shoegaze

10. Mystery Jets: ‘A Billion Heartbeats’
brit-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Burn Ruffians, Lovely Eggs, Everything Is Recorded, Stu Larsen, Melkbelly, Stuck, Violent Soho, Zuzu (EP), Empress Of.

Lascia un commento

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy