Le uscite della settimana: Yves Tumor, Purity Ring, Anna Burch, Thundercat…

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli usciti oggi, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Yves Tumor: ‘Heaven To A Tortured Mind’

psych-soul



2. Thundercat: ‘It Is What It Is’

alt-funk



3. Purity Ring: ‘Womb’

electro-pop



4. Anna Burch: ‘If You’re Dreaming’

indie-folk



5. Tops: ‘I Feel Alive’

indie-pop



6. The Warlocks: ‘The Chain’

psych-rock



7. Peach Pit: ‘You And Your Friends’

power-pop



8. Ellis: ‘Born Again’

indie-pop



9. Peel Dream Magazine: ‘Agitprop Alterna’

shoegaze



10. Mystery Jets: ‘A Billion Heartbeats’

brit-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Burn Ruffians, Lovely Eggs, Everything Is Recorded, Stu Larsen, Melkbelly, Stuck, Violent Soho, Zuzu (EP), Empress Of.