Mac DeMarco, Hand Habits e Water From Your Eyes tra gli album pubblicati oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Mac DeMarco: ‘Guitar’

Bedroom-pop



2. Hand Habits: ‘Blue Reminder’

Indie-folk/rock

<a href="https://handhabits.bandcamp.com/album/blue-reminder">Blue Reminder by Hand Habits</a>

3. Water From Your Eyes: ‘It’s A Beautiful Place’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://waterfromyoureyes.bandcamp.com/album/its-a-beautiful-place">It’s A Beautiful Place by Water From Your Eyes</a>

4. Greg Freeman: ‘Burnover’

Slacker-rock

<a href="https://gregfreeman1.bandcamp.com/album/burnover">Burnover by Greg Freeman</a>

5. Winter: ‘Adult Romantix’

Noise-pop

<a href="https://daydreamingwinter.bandcamp.com/album/adult-romantix">Adult Romantix by Winter</a>

6. Tops: ‘Bury The Key’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://tops.bandcamp.com/album/bury-the-key">Bury the Key by TOPS</a>

7. Superchunk: ‘I Hope We Can Still Be Friends’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://superchunk.bandcamp.com/album/songs-in-the-key-of-yikes">Songs in the Key of Yikes by Superchunk</a>

8. Dean Johnson: ‘I Hope We Can Still Be Friend’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://deanjohnsongs.bandcamp.com/album/i-hope-we-can-still-be-friends">I Hope We Can Still Be Friends by Dean Johnson</a>

9. James Yorkston: ‘Songs For Nina And Johanna’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://jamesyorkston.bandcamp.com/album/songs-for-nina-and-johanna">Songs for Nina and Johanna by James Yorkston</a>

10. Royel Otis: ‘Hickey’

Power-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Deftones, Wolf Alice, Laufey, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Emma Louise & Flume, Hot Mulligan, Nourished By Time, Kingfishr, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Eve Adams, Kerala Dust, Kaki King, Sir Chloe.