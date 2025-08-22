Mac DeMarco, Hand Habits e Water From Your Eyes tra gli album pubblicati oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Mac DeMarco: ‘Guitar’
Bedroom-pop
2. Hand Habits: ‘Blue Reminder’
Indie-folk/rock
3. Water From Your Eyes: ‘It’s A Beautiful Place’
Experimental-rock
4. Greg Freeman: ‘Burnover’
Slacker-rock
5. Winter: ‘Adult Romantix’
Noise-pop
6. Tops: ‘Bury The Key’
Indie-pop
7. Superchunk: ‘I Hope We Can Still Be Friends’
Indie-rock
8. Dean Johnson: ‘I Hope We Can Still Be Friend’
Indie-folk
9. James Yorkston: ‘Songs For Nina And Johanna’
Indie-folk
10. Royel Otis: ‘Hickey’
Power-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Deftones, Wolf Alice, Laufey, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Emma Louise & Flume, Hot Mulligan, Nourished By Time, Kingfishr, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Eve Adams, Kerala Dust, Kaki King, Sir Chloe.