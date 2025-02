Manic Street Preachers, Wombats e Horsegirl tra le pubblicazioni del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Horsegirl: ‘Phonetics On And On’

Slacker-rock

Phonetics On and On by Horsegirl

2. Manic Street Preachers: ‘Critical Thinking’

Brit-pop



3. Richard Dawson: ‘End Of The Middle’

Prog-folk

End of the Middle by Richard Dawson

4. Bartees Strange: ‘Horror’

Pop-rock

Horror by Bartees Strange

5. The Wombats: ‘Oh! The Ocean’

Brit-pop



6. The Lumineers: ‘Automatic’

Folk-rock

Automatic by The Lumineers

7. Frog: ‘1000 Variations On The Same Song’

Alt-country

1000 Variations on the Same Song by Frog

8. Art D’Ecco: ‘Serene Demon’

Chamber-rock

Serene Demon by Art d’Ecco

9. Kestrels: ‘Better Wonder’

Noise-rock

Better Wonder by Kestrels