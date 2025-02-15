Manic Street Preachers, Wombats e Horsegirl tra le pubblicazioni del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Horsegirl: ‘Phonetics On And On’
Slacker-rock
2. Manic Street Preachers: ‘Critical Thinking’
Brit-pop
3. Richard Dawson: ‘End Of The Middle’
Prog-folk
4. Bartees Strange: ‘Horror’
Pop-rock
5. The Wombats: ‘Oh! The Ocean’
Brit-pop
6. The Lumineers: ‘Automatic’
Folk-rock
7. Frog: ‘1000 Variations On The Same Song’
Alt-country
8. Art D’Ecco: ‘Serene Demon’
Chamber-rock
9. Kestrels: ‘Better Wonder’
Noise-rock
10. Wynona Fighter: ‘My Apologies To The Chef’
Punk-rock