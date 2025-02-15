Manic Street Preachers, Wombats e Horsegirl tra le pubblicazioni del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Horsegirl: ‘Phonetics On And On’

Slacker-rock

<a href="https://thisishorsegirl.bandcamp.com/album/phonetics-on-and-on">Phonetics On and On by Horsegirl</a>

2. Manic Street Preachers: ‘Critical Thinking’

Brit-pop



3. Richard Dawson: ‘End Of The Middle’

Prog-folk

<a href="https://richardmichaeldawson.bandcamp.com/album/end-of-the-middle">End of the Middle by Richard Dawson</a>

4. Bartees Strange: ‘Horror’

Pop-rock

<a href="https://barteesstrange.bandcamp.com/album/horror">Horror by Bartees Strange</a>

5. The Wombats: ‘Oh! The Ocean’

Brit-pop

6. The Lumineers: ‘Automatic’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://the-lumineers.bandcamp.com/album/automatic">Automatic by The Lumineers</a>

7. Frog: ‘1000 Variations On The Same Song’

Alt-country

<a href="https://heyitsfrog.bandcamp.com/album/1000-variations-on-the-same-song">1000 Variations on the Same Song by Frog</a>

8. Art D’Ecco: ‘Serene Demon’

Chamber-rock

<a href="https://artdecco.bandcamp.com/album/serene-demon">Serene Demon by Art d’Ecco</a>

9. Kestrels: ‘Better Wonder’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://kestrels.bandcamp.com/album/better-wonder-2">Better Wonder by Kestrels</a>