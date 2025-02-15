LE ULTIME

Manic Street Preachers, Wombats e Horsegirl tra le pubblicazioni del weekend

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Horsegirl: ‘Phonetics On And On’
Slacker-rock

2. Manic Street Preachers: ‘Critical Thinking’
Brit-pop

3. Richard Dawson: ‘End Of The Middle’
Prog-folk

4. Bartees Strange: ‘Horror’
Pop-rock

5. The Wombats: ‘Oh! The Ocean’
Brit-pop

6. The Lumineers: ‘Automatic’
Folk-rock

7. Frog: ‘1000 Variations On The Same Song’
Alt-country

8. Art D’Ecco: ‘Serene Demon’
Chamber-rock

9. Kestrels: ‘Better Wonder’
Noise-rock

10. Wynona Fighter: ‘My Apologies To The Chef’
Punk-rock

 

