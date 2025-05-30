Matt Berninger, Alan Sparhawk e gli Swans tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Caroline: ‘Caroline 2’
Experimental-rock

2. Matt Berninger: ‘Get Sunk’
Art-rock

3. Alan Sparhawk & Trampled By Turtles: ‘Alan Sparhawk With Trampled By Turtles’
Alt-folk

4. Foxwarren: ‘2’
Art-folk

5. Swans: ‘Birthing’
Experimental-rock

6. Ty Segall: ‘Possession’
Garage-rock

7. Jacob Alon: ‘In Limerence’
Indie-folk

8. Mt. Joy: ‘Hope We Have Fun’
Alt-rock

9. The Minus 5: ‘Oar On, Penelope’
Folk-rock

10. Garbage: ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’
Alt-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Ben Kweller, Sally Shapiro, Yeule, Civic, Shura, The Dead Daisies, Goddess, Illuminati Hotties (EP), Demise Of Love (EP).

 

