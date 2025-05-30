Matt Berninger, Alan Sparhawk e gli Swans tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Caroline: ‘Caroline 2’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://caroline.bandcamp.com/album/caroline-2">caroline 2 by caroline</a>

2. Matt Berninger: ‘Get Sunk’

Art-rock

<a href="https://mattberninger.bandcamp.com/album/get-sunk">Get Sunk by Matt Berninger</a>

3. Alan Sparhawk & Trampled By Turtles: ‘Alan Sparhawk With Trampled By Turtles’

Alt-folk

<a href="https://alansparhawk.bandcamp.com/album/with-trampled-by-turtles">With Trampled by Turtles by Alan Sparhawk</a>

4. Foxwarren: ‘2’

Art-folk

<a href="https://foxwarren.bandcamp.com/album/2">2 by Foxwarren</a>

5. Swans: ‘Birthing’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://swans.bandcamp.com/album/birthing">Birthing by SWANS</a>

6. Ty Segall: ‘Possession’

Garage-rock

<a href="https://tysegall.bandcamp.com/album/possession">Possession by Ty Segall</a>

7. Jacob Alon: ‘In Limerence’

Indie-folk

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

8. Mt. Joy: ‘Hope We Have Fun’

Alt-rock



9. The Minus 5: ‘Oar On, Penelope’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://theminus5.bandcamp.com/album/oar-on-penelope">Oar On, Penelope! by The Minus 5</a>

10. Garbage: ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’

Alt-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Ben Kweller, Sally Shapiro, Yeule, Civic, Shura, The Dead Daisies, Goddess, Illuminati Hotties (EP), Demise Of Love (EP).