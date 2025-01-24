Mogwai, FKA Twigs e Veils tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Mogwai: ‘The Bad Fire’

Post-rock

<a href="https://mogwai.bandcamp.com/album/the-bad-fire">The Bad Fire by Mogwai</a>

2. FKA Twigs: ‘Eusexua’

Glitch-pop



3. The Veils: ‘Asphodels’

Chamber-pop



4. Anna B. Savage: ‘You And I Are Earth’

Operatic-pop

<a href="https://annabsavage.bandcamp.com/album/you-i-are-earth">You & i are Earth by Anna B Savage</a>

5. Tunng: ‘Love You All Over Again’

Folktronica

<a href="https://tunng.bandcamp.com/album/love-you-all-over-again">Love You All Over Again by tunng</a>

6. Benjamin Booker: ‘Lower’

Psych-rock



7. Ditz: ‘Never Exhale’

Post-punk

<a href="https://ditzband.bandcamp.com/album/never-exhale">Never Exhale by DITZ</a>

8. Rose City Band: ‘Sol Y Sombra’

Alt-country

<a href="https://rosecityband.bandcamp.com/album/sol-y-sombra">Sol Y Sombra by Rose City Band</a>

9. C. Duncan: ‘It’s Only A Love Song’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://cduncan.bandcamp.com/album/its-only-a-love-song">It’s Only A Love Song by C Duncan</a>

10. Young Knives: ‘Landfill’

Experimental-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kathryn Mohr, Motherhood, Bilk, Chris Eckman, Slowly Slowly, David Allred, Matt Berry, Beneath A Steel Sky, Open Head.