Mogwai, FKA Twigs e Veils tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Mogwai: ‘The Bad Fire’
Post-rock

2. FKA Twigs: ‘Eusexua’
Glitch-pop

3. The Veils: ‘Asphodels’
Chamber-pop

4. Anna B. Savage: ‘You And I Are Earth’
Operatic-pop

5. Tunng: ‘Love You All Over Again’
Folktronica

6. Benjamin Booker: ‘Lower’
Psych-rock

7. Ditz: ‘Never Exhale’
Post-punk

8. Rose City Band: ‘Sol Y Sombra’
Alt-country

9. C. Duncan: ‘It’s Only A Love Song’
Indie-pop

10. Young Knives: ‘Landfill’
Experimental-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kathryn Mohr, Motherhood, Bilk, Chris Eckman, Slowly Slowly, David Allred, Matt Berry, Beneath A Steel Sky, Open Head.

 

