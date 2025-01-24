Mogwai, FKA Twigs e Veils tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Mogwai: ‘The Bad Fire’
Post-rock
2. FKA Twigs: ‘Eusexua’
Glitch-pop
3. The Veils: ‘Asphodels’
Chamber-pop
4. Anna B. Savage: ‘You And I Are Earth’
Operatic-pop
5. Tunng: ‘Love You All Over Again’
Folktronica
6. Benjamin Booker: ‘Lower’
Psych-rock
7. Ditz: ‘Never Exhale’
Post-punk
8. Rose City Band: ‘Sol Y Sombra’
Alt-country
9. C. Duncan: ‘It’s Only A Love Song’
Indie-pop
10. Young Knives: ‘Landfill’
Experimental-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kathryn Mohr, Motherhood, Bilk, Chris Eckman, Slowly Slowly, David Allred, Matt Berry, Beneath A Steel Sky, Open Head.