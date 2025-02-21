Murder Capital, Sam Fender e l’ultimo EP dei Porridge Radio tra i dischi usciti oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Murder Capital: ‘Blindness’

Post-punk



2. Sam Fender: ‘People Watching’

Heartland-rock

3. Youth Lagoon: ‘Rarely Do I Dream’

Dream-pop

<a href="https://youthlagoon.bandcamp.com/album/rarely-do-i-dream">Rarely Do I Dream by Youth Lagoon</a>

4. Saya Grey: ‘Saya’

Sophisti-folk

<a href="https://sayagray.bandcamp.com/album/saya">SAYA by Saya Gray</a>

5. Sunny War: ‘Armageddon In A Summer Dress’

Folk-punk

<a href="https://sunnywar.bandcamp.com/album/armageddon-in-a-summer-dress">Armageddon In A Summer Dress by Sunny War</a>

6. Califone: ‘The Villager’s Companion’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://califonemusic.bandcamp.com/album/the-villagers-companion">The Villager’s Companion by califone / tim rutili / red red meat</a>

7. Martin Luke Brown: ‘Man Oh Man!’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://martinlukebrown.bandcamp.com/album/man-oh-man">man oh man ! by Martin Luke Brown</a>

8. Basia Bulat: ‘Basia’s Palace’

Soft-folk

<a href="https://basiabulat.bandcamp.com/track/baby-version-fran-aise">Baby (Version française) by Basia Bulat</a>

9. Porridge Radio: ‘The Machine Starts To Sing’ EP

Alt-rock

<a href="https://porridgeradio.bandcamp.com/album/machine-starts-to-sing">Machine Starts To Sing by Porridge Radio</a>