Murder Capital, Sam Fender e l’ultimo EP dei Porridge Radio tra i dischi usciti oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Murder Capital: ‘Blindness’
Post-punk

2. Sam Fender: ‘People Watching’
Heartland-rock

3. Youth Lagoon: ‘Rarely Do I Dream’
Dream-pop

4. Saya Grey: ‘Saya’
Sophisti-folk

5. Sunny War: ‘Armageddon In A Summer Dress’
Folk-punk

6. Califone: ‘The Villager’s Companion’
Experimental-rock

7. Martin Luke Brown: ‘Man Oh Man!’
Indie-pop

8. Basia Bulat: ‘Basia’s Palace’
Soft-folk

9. Porridge Radio: ‘The Machine Starts To Sing’ EP
Alt-rock

10. Chalk: ‘Conditions III’ EP
Electro-punk

 

