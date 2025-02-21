Murder Capital, Sam Fender e l’ultimo EP dei Porridge Radio tra i dischi usciti oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Murder Capital: ‘Blindness’
Post-punk
2. Sam Fender: ‘People Watching’
Heartland-rock
3. Youth Lagoon: ‘Rarely Do I Dream’
Dream-pop
4. Saya Grey: ‘Saya’
Sophisti-folk
5. Sunny War: ‘Armageddon In A Summer Dress’
Folk-punk
6. Califone: ‘The Villager’s Companion’
Experimental-rock
7. Martin Luke Brown: ‘Man Oh Man!’
Indie-pop
8. Basia Bulat: ‘Basia’s Palace’
Soft-folk
9. Porridge Radio: ‘The Machine Starts To Sing’ EP
Alt-rock
10. Chalk: ‘Conditions III’ EP
Electro-punk