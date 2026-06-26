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Muse, Temples e Downtown Boys tra i dischi fuori oggi

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I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Beth Orton: ‘The Ground Above’
Sophisti-folk

2. Andrew Sa: ‘American Rough’
Alt-country

3. The Hobknobs: ‘Helmets Off’
Guitar-pop

4. Chanel Beads: ‘Your Day Will Come’
Hypnagogic-pop

5. Tasha: ‘You Are Spring!’
Bedroom-folk

6. Dead Pioneers: ‘Wagon Burner’
Spoken-word punk

7. JJerome87: ‘The Canyon’
Nu-folk

8. Temples: ‘Bliss’
Psych-rock

9. Downtown Boys: ‘Public Luxury’
Punk-rock

10. Muse: ‘The Wow! Signal’
Alt-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Dari Bay, Born At Midnite, Dour, Exploring Birdsong, The Telescopes, The Pretty Reckless, River Shook, Switchfoot, Ryan Beatty, Brutalismus 3000, Butthole Surfers (re-work).

 

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