Muse, Temples e Downtown Boys tra i dischi fuori oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Beth Orton: ‘The Ground Above’
Sophisti-folk
2. Andrew Sa: ‘American Rough’
Alt-country
3. The Hobknobs: ‘Helmets Off’
Guitar-pop
4. Chanel Beads: ‘Your Day Will Come’
Hypnagogic-pop
5. Tasha: ‘You Are Spring!’
Bedroom-folk
6. Dead Pioneers: ‘Wagon Burner’
Spoken-word punk
7. JJerome87: ‘The Canyon’
Nu-folk
8. Temples: ‘Bliss’
Psych-rock
9. Downtown Boys: ‘Public Luxury’
Punk-rock
10. Muse: ‘The Wow! Signal’
Alt-rock
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Dari Bay, Born At Midnite, Dour, Exploring Birdsong, The Telescopes, The Pretty Reckless, River Shook, Switchfoot, Ryan Beatty, Brutalismus 3000, Butthole Surfers (re-work).