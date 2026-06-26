Muse, Temples e Downtown Boys tra i dischi fuori oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Beth Orton: ‘The Ground Above’

Sophisti-folk

<a href="https://bethorton.bandcamp.com/album/the-ground-above-2">The Ground Above by Beth Orton</a>

2. Andrew Sa: ‘American Rough’

Alt-country

<a href="https://andrewsa.bandcamp.com/album/american-rough">American Rough by Andrew Sa</a>

3. The Hobknobs: ‘Helmets Off’

Guitar-pop

<a href="https://thehobknobs.bandcamp.com/album/helmets-off">Helmets Off by The Hobknobs</a>

4. Chanel Beads: ‘Your Day Will Come’

Hypnagogic-pop

<a href="https://chanelbeads.bandcamp.com/album/your-day-will-come-2">Your Day Will Come by Chanel Beads</a>

5. Tasha: ‘You Are Spring!’

Bedroom-folk

<a href="https://tashamusic.bandcamp.com/album/you-are-spring">You Are Spring! by Tasha</a>

6. Dead Pioneers: ‘Wagon Burner’

Spoken-word punk

<a href="https://deadpioneers.bandcamp.com/album/wagon-burner">Wagon Burner by Dead Pioneers</a>

7. JJerome87: ‘The Canyon’

Nu-folk



8. Temples: ‘Bliss’

Psych-rock



9. Downtown Boys: ‘Public Luxury’

Punk-rock

<a href="https://downtownboys.bandcamp.com/album/public-luxury">Public Luxury by Downtown Boys</a>

10. Muse: ‘The Wow! Signal’

Alt-rock

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Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Dari Bay, Born At Midnite, Dour, Exploring Birdsong, The Telescopes, The Pretty Reckless, River Shook, Switchfoot, Ryan Beatty, Brutalismus 3000, Butthole Surfers (re-work).