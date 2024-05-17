Oggi esce il disco postumo di Steve Albini

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Shellac: ‘To All Trains’
Alt-rock

2. Beth Gibbons: ‘Lives Outgrown’
Sophisti-pop

3. Blitzen Trapper: ‘100’s Of 1000’s, Millions of Billions’
Psych-folk

4. Cage The Elephant: ‘Neon Pill’
Alt-rock

5. Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’
Indie-pop

6. Of Montreal: ‘Lady On The Cusp’
Psych-pop

7. Crumb: ‘Amama’
Sophisti-pop

8. Lightheaded: ‘Combustible Gems’
Jangle-pop

9. From Indian Lakes: ‘Head Void’
Shoegaze

10. Ghostly Kisses: ‘Darkroom’
Dream-pop

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Billie Eilish, Alex G (OST), Sqürl, Ani DiFranco, J. Bernardt, The Avett Brothers, Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band.

 

