Oggi esce il disco postumo di Steve Albini

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:
1. Shellac: ‘To All Trains’
Alt-rock
2. Beth Gibbons: ‘Lives Outgrown’
Sophisti-pop
3. Blitzen Trapper: ‘100’s Of 1000’s, Millions of Billions’
Psych-folk
4. Cage The Elephant: ‘Neon Pill’
Alt-rock
5. Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’
Indie-pop
6. Of Montreal: ‘Lady On The Cusp’
Psych-pop
7. Crumb: ‘Amama’
Sophisti-pop
8. Lightheaded: ‘Combustible Gems’
Jangle-pop
9. From Indian Lakes: ‘Head Void’
Shoegaze
10. Ghostly Kisses: ‘Darkroom’
Dream-pop
Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Billie Eilish, Alex G (OST), Sqürl, Ani DiFranco, J. Bernardt, The Avett Brothers, Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band.