Oggi esce il disco postumo di Steve Albini

I dischi più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui potreste ascoltarli:

1. Shellac: ‘To All Trains’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://shellac.bandcamp.com/album/to-all-trains">To All Trains by Shellac</a>

2. Beth Gibbons: ‘Lives Outgrown’

Sophisti-pop



3. Blitzen Trapper: ‘100’s Of 1000’s, Millions of Billions’

Psych-folk

<a href="https://blitzentrapper.bandcamp.com/album/100s-of-1000s-millions-of-billions">100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions by Blitzen Trapper</a>

4. Cage The Elephant: ‘Neon Pill’

Alt-rock

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

5. Isobel Campbell: ‘Bow To Love’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://isobelcampbell.bandcamp.com/album/bow-to-love-digital">Bow To Love (Digital) by Isobel Campbell</a>

6. Of Montreal: ‘Lady On The Cusp’

Psych-pop

<a href="https://ofmontreal.bandcamp.com/album/lady-on-the-cusp">Lady On The Cusp by of Montreal</a>

7. Crumb: ‘Amama’

Sophisti-pop

<a href="https://crumbtheband.bandcamp.com/album/amama">AMAMA by Crumb</a>

8. Lightheaded: ‘Combustible Gems’

Jangle-pop

<a href="https://areyoufeelinglightheaded.bandcamp.com/album/combustible-gems-2">Combustible Gems by lightheaded</a>

9. From Indian Lakes: ‘Head Void’

Shoegaze

<a href="https://fromindianlakes.bandcamp.com/album/head-void">Head Void by From Indian Lakes</a>

10. Ghostly Kisses: ‘Darkroom’

Dream-pop



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Billie Eilish, Alex G (OST), Sqürl, Ani DiFranco, J. Bernardt, The Avett Brothers, Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band.