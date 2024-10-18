Porridge Radio e i ritorni di Karate e Christopher Owens tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Porridge Radio: ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’
Alt-rock

2. Christopher Owens: ‘I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair’
Slacker-rock

3. Karate: ‘Make It Fit’
Post-emo

4. Japandroids: ‘Fate And Alcohol’
Garage-rock

5. High Vis: ‘Guided Tour’
Post-punk

6. W.H. Lung: ‘Every Inch of Earth Pulsates’
Brit-rock

7. Nap Eyes: ‘The Neon Gate’
Folk-rock

8. Fantastic Negrito: Son Of A Broken Man’
Blues-rock

9. Jordana: ‘Lively Premonition’
Yacht-rock

10. Silverbacks: ‘Easy Being A Winner’
Indie-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kelly Lee Owen’s, MC5, Andrew Bird & Madison Cunningham, Skeggs, Jerry Cantrell, Cold Cave, Confidence Man, Bon Iver (EP).

 

