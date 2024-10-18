Porridge Radio e i ritorni di Karate e Christopher Owens tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Porridge Radio: ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://porridgeradio.bandcamp.com/album/clouds-in-the-sky-they-will-always-be-there-for-me">Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me by Porridge Radio</a>

2. Christopher Owens: ‘I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair’

Slacker-rock

<a href="https://christopherowens.bandcamp.com/album/i-wanna-run-barefoot-through-your-hair">I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair by Christopher Owens</a>

3. Karate: ‘Make It Fit’

Post-emo

<a href="https://karateallston.bandcamp.com/album/make-it-fit">Make It Fit by Karate</a>

4. Japandroids: ‘Fate And Alcohol’

Garage-rock

<a href="https://japandroids.bandcamp.com/album/fate-alcohol">Fate & Alcohol by Japandroids</a>

5. High Vis: ‘Guided Tour’

Post-punk

<a href="https://highvis.bandcamp.com/album/guided-tour">Guided Tour by High Vis</a>

6. W.H. Lung: ‘Every Inch of Earth Pulsates’

Brit-rock

<a href="https://whlung.bandcamp.com/album/every-inch-of-earth-pulsates">Every Inch of Earth Pulsates by W. H. Lung</a>

7. Nap Eyes: ‘The Neon Gate’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://napeyes.bandcamp.com/album/the-neon-gate">The Neon Gate by Nap Eyes</a>

8. Fantastic Negrito: Son Of A Broken Man’

Blues-rock

<a href="https://fantasticnegritomusic.bandcamp.com/album/son-of-a-broken-man">Son Of A Broken Man by Fantastic Negrito</a>

9. Jordana: ‘Lively Premonition’

Yacht-rock

<a href="https://jordananye.bandcamp.com/album/lively-premonition">Lively Premonition by Jordana</a>

10. Silverbacks: ‘Easy Being A Winner’

Indie-rock

<a href="https://silverbacks.bandcamp.com/album/easy-being-a-winner">Easy Being A Winner by Silverbacks</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kelly Lee Owen’s, MC5, Andrew Bird & Madison Cunningham, Skeggs, Jerry Cantrell, Cold Cave, Confidence Man, Bon Iver (EP).