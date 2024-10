Porridge Radio e i ritorni di Karate e Christopher Owens tra le uscite di oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Porridge Radio: ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

Alt-rock

Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me by Porridge Radio

2. Christopher Owens: ‘I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair’

Slacker-rock

I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair by Christopher Owens

3. Karate: ‘Make It Fit’

Post-emo

Make It Fit by Karate

4. Japandroids: ‘Fate And Alcohol’

Garage-rock

Fate & Alcohol by Japandroids

5. High Vis: ‘Guided Tour’

Post-punk

Guided Tour by High Vis

6. W.H. Lung: ‘Every Inch of Earth Pulsates’

Brit-rock

Every Inch of Earth Pulsates by W. H. Lung

7. Nap Eyes: ‘The Neon Gate’

Folk-rock

The Neon Gate by Nap Eyes

8. Fantastic Negrito: Son Of A Broken Man’

Blues-rock

Son Of A Broken Man by Fantastic Negrito

9. Jordana: ‘Lively Premonition’

Yacht-rock

Lively Premonition by Jordana

10. Silverbacks: ‘Easy Being A Winner’

Indie-rock

Easy Being A Winner by Silverbacks

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Kelly Lee Owen’s, MC5, Andrew Bird & Madison Cunningham, Skeggs, Jerry Cantrell, Cold Cave, Confidence Man, Bon Iver (EP).