Qualche disco in arrivo ad aprile ’26

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

3 aprile 2026

Angine De Poitrine: ‘Vol. II’

<a href="https://anginedepoitrine.bandcamp.com/album/vol-ii">Vol. II by Angine de Poitrine</a>

Arlo Parks: ‘Ambiguous Desire’

<a href="https://arloparks.bandcamp.com/album/ambiguous-desire">Ambiguous Desire by Arlo Parks</a>

Deary: ‘Birding’

<a href="https://deary.bandcamp.com/album/birding">Birding by deary</a>

Robber Robber: ‘Two Wheels Move The Soul’

<a href="https://robberrobber.bandcamp.com/album/two-wheels-move-the-soul">Two Wheels Move the Soul by Robber Robber</a>

10 aprile 2026

Lime Garden: ‘Maybe Not Tonight’

<a href="https://limegarden.bandcamp.com/album/maybe-not-tonight">Maybe Not Tonight by Lime Garden</a>

My New Band Believe: ‘My New Band Believe’

<a href="https://mynewbandbelieve.bandcamp.com/album/my-new-band-believe">My New Band Believe by My New Band Believe</a>

Wu Lyf: ‘A Wave That Will Never Break’



<a href="https://wulyf.bandcamp.com/track/love-your-fate">Love Your Fate by WU LYF</a>

17 aprile 2026

Sean Solomon: ‘The World Is Not Good Enough’

<a href="https://seansolomon.bandcamp.com/album/the-world-is-not-good-enough">The World Is Not Good Enough by Sean Solomon</a>

24 aprile 2026

Angelo De Augustine: ‘Angel In Plainclothes’

<a href="https://angelodeaugustine.bandcamp.com/album/angel-in-plainclothes">Angel In Plainclothes by Angelo De Augustine</a>

Carla Dal Forno: ‘Confession’

<a href="https://carladalforno.bandcamp.com/album/confession">Confession by Carla dal Forno</a>

Foo Fighters: ‘Your Favourite Toy’





Friko: ‘Something Worth Waiting For’

<a href="https://friko.bandcamp.com/album/something-worth-waiting-for">Something Worth Waiting For by Friko</a>

Metric: ‘Romanticize The Dive’



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The Reds, Pinks And Purples: ‘Acknowledge Kindness’

<a href="https://theredspinksandpurples.bandcamp.com/album/acknowledge-kindness">Acknowledge Kindness by The Reds, Pinks & Purples</a>

White Denim: ’13’

<a href="https://whitedenimband.bandcamp.com/album/13">13 by White Denim</a>