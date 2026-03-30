Qualche disco in arrivo ad aprile ’26

Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:
3 aprile 2026
Angine De Poitrine: ‘Vol. II’
Arlo Parks: ‘Ambiguous Desire’
Deary: ‘Birding’
Robber Robber: ‘Two Wheels Move The Soul’
10 aprile 2026
Lime Garden: ‘Maybe Not Tonight’
My New Band Believe: ‘My New Band Believe’
Wu Lyf: ‘A Wave That Will Never Break’
17 aprile 2026
Sean Solomon: ‘The World Is Not Good Enough’
24 aprile 2026
Angelo De Augustine: ‘Angel In Plainclothes’
Carla Dal Forno: ‘Confession’
Foo Fighters: ‘Your Favourite Toy’
Friko: ‘Something Worth Waiting For’
Metric: ‘Romanticize The Dive’
The Reds, Pinks And Purples: ‘Acknowledge Kindness’
White Denim: ’13’