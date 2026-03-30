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Qualche disco in arrivo ad aprile ’26

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Una selezione di dischi in uscita nel mese che sta per iniziare, con alcune anticipazioni già rese note:

3 aprile 2026

Angine De Poitrine: ‘Vol. II’

Arlo Parks: ‘Ambiguous Desire’

Deary: ‘Birding’

Robber Robber: ‘Two Wheels Move The Soul’

10 aprile 2026

Lime Garden: ‘Maybe Not Tonight’

My New Band Believe: ‘My New Band Believe’

Wu Lyf: ‘A Wave That Will Never Break’


17 aprile 2026

Sean Solomon: ‘The World Is Not Good Enough’

24 aprile 2026

Angelo De Augustine: ‘Angel In Plainclothes’

Carla Dal Forno: ‘Confession’

Foo Fighters: ‘Your Favourite Toy’


Friko: ‘Something Worth Waiting For’

Metric: ‘Romanticize The Dive’


The Reds, Pinks And Purples: ‘Acknowledge Kindness’

White Denim: ’13’

 

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