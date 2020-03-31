Quarantena: Adrianne Lenker, Angel Olsen, Dave Grohl, Billie Joe, Ben Gibbard
Abbiamo pensato che potesse essere di vostro gradimento raccogliere quelle che riteniamo le più rinfrancanti esibizioni live di questo periodo di quarantena. Eccole dunque, aggiornate giorno per giorno.
Adrianne Lenker: ‘Summer’s End’ (John Prine cover)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
from @john_prine’s latest record ‘tree of forgiveness’. I’m beyond grateful for the gift of his songs, sending love to his whole family.
Angel Olsen: ‘More Than This’ (Roxy Music cover)
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Ever change your mind so bad ? Happy birthday to all you stay at homes @cabeumer
Dave Grohl: ‘My Hero’
Billie Joe Armstrong: ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’
Ben Gibbard: Live From Home (3/30/20)