Quarantena: Rufus Wainwright, Julien Baker, Jack Savoretti, Get Up Kids

Sono quasi quotidiane le esibizioni di Rufus Wainwright, che ieri su Instagram ha eseguito una canzone sul pesce d’aprile; Julien Baker si è invece esibita in un mini concerto di più di 30 minuti, mentre Jack Savoretti ha scritto a distanza una canzone con i suoi fan italiani, la sua prima in assoluto nella nostra lingua. Mini-concerto nel corridoio di casa anche per Matt Pryor dei Get Up Kids.

Rufus Wainwright: ‘April Fools’

Julien Baker: Instagram livestream 4/1/20

Jack Savoretti: ‘Andrà Tutto Bene’

Matt Pryor (Get Up Kids): home concert