Quarantena: Rufus Wainwright, Julien Baker, Jack Savoretti, Get Up Kids
Sono quasi quotidiane le esibizioni di Rufus Wainwright, che ieri su Instagram ha eseguito una canzone sul pesce d’aprile; Julien Baker si è invece esibita in un mini concerto di più di 30 minuti, mentre Jack Savoretti ha scritto a distanza una canzone con i suoi fan italiani, la sua prima in assoluto nella nostra lingua. Mini-concerto nel corridoio di casa anche per Matt Pryor dei Get Up Kids.
Rufus Wainwright: ‘April Fools’
Hello everyone! Welcome to Day 16 of #Quarantunes, our #MusicalEverydays #RobeRecitals series. Today is April 1st, and you certainly all guessed it yesterday! Today’s song is indeed: April Fools! There’s definitely not much to joke about these days but I hope this can bring a little light to your day. However, get ready for #TheatricalThursday tomorrow…you might not be able to guess tomorrow’s song so easily! 😎Tune in for our next #SongADay to find out! Stay safe, #StayHome and have a wonderful day. ❤️