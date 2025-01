Questa settimana attenzione a Weather Station, Jasmine.4.T e Ela Minus

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Weather Station: ‘Humanhood’

Art-folk

Humanhood by The Weather Station

2. Jasmine.4.T: ‘You Are The Morning’

Alt-folk/rock

You Are The Morning by jasmine.4.t

3. Ela Minus: ‘Día’

Electro-pop

DÍA by Ela Minus

4. Prism Shores: ‘Out From Underneath’

Power-pop

Out From Underneath by Prism Shores

5. Lots Of Hands: ‘Into A Pretty Room’

Indie-pop

into a pretty room by lots of hands

6. Delivery: ‘Force Majeure’

Indie-punk

Force Majeure by Delivery

7. Kele: ‘The Singing Winds Pt. 3’

Electro-pop

The Singing Winds pt. 3 by Kele

8. William Fitzsimmons: ‘Incidental Contact’

Folk-rock



9. Sophie Jamieson: ‘I Still Want To Share’

Chamber-folk

I still want to share by Sophie Jamieson