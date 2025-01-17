LE ULTIME

Questa settimana attenzione a Weather Station, Jasmine.4.T e Ela Minus

Scritto il
Pubblicato inNews Uscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Weather Station: ‘Humanhood’
Art-folk

2. Jasmine.4.T: ‘You Are The Morning’
Alt-folk/rock

3. Ela Minus: ‘Día’
Electro-pop

4. Prism Shores: ‘Out From Underneath’
Power-pop

5. Lots Of Hands: ‘Into A Pretty Room’
Indie-pop

6. Delivery: ‘Force Majeure’
Indie-punk

7. Kele: ‘The Singing Winds Pt. 3’
Electro-pop

8. William Fitzsimmons: ‘Incidental Contact’
Folk-rock

9. Sophie Jamieson: ‘I Still Want To Share’
Chamber-folk

10. Melissa Mary Ahern: ‘Kerosene’
Sophisti-pop

 

