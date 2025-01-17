Questa settimana attenzione a Weather Station, Jasmine.4.T e Ela Minus

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. The Weather Station: ‘Humanhood’
Art-folk
2. Jasmine.4.T: ‘You Are The Morning’
Alt-folk/rock
3. Ela Minus: ‘Día’
Electro-pop
4. Prism Shores: ‘Out From Underneath’
Power-pop
5. Lots Of Hands: ‘Into A Pretty Room’
Indie-pop
6. Delivery: ‘Force Majeure’
Indie-punk
7. Kele: ‘The Singing Winds Pt. 3’
Electro-pop
8. William Fitzsimmons: ‘Incidental Contact’
Folk-rock
9. Sophie Jamieson: ‘I Still Want To Share’
Chamber-folk
10. Melissa Mary Ahern: ‘Kerosene’
Sophisti-pop