Questa settimana attenzione a Weather Station, Jasmine.4.T e Ela Minus

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Weather Station: ‘Humanhood’

Art-folk

<a href="https://theweatherstation.bandcamp.com/album/humanhood">Humanhood by The Weather Station</a>

2. Jasmine.4.T: ‘You Are The Morning’

Alt-folk/rock

<a href="https://jasmine4t.bandcamp.com/album/you-are-the-morning">You Are The Morning by jasmine.4.t</a>

3. Ela Minus: ‘Día’

Electro-pop

<a href="https://elaminus.bandcamp.com/album/d-a">DÍA by Ela Minus</a>

4. Prism Shores: ‘Out From Underneath’

Power-pop

<a href="https://prismshores.bandcamp.com/album/out-from-underneath">Out From Underneath by Prism Shores</a>

5. Lots Of Hands: ‘Into A Pretty Room’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://lotsofhands.bandcamp.com/album/into-a-pretty-room-2">into a pretty room by lots of hands</a>

6. Delivery: ‘Force Majeure’

Indie-punk

<a href="https://deliveryband.bandcamp.com/album/force-majeure">Force Majeure by Delivery</a>

7. Kele: ‘The Singing Winds Pt. 3’

Electro-pop

<a href="https://kele.bandcamp.com/album/the-singing-winds-pt-3">The Singing Winds pt. 3 by Kele</a>

8. William Fitzsimmons: ‘Incidental Contact’

Folk-rock

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

9. Sophie Jamieson: ‘I Still Want To Share’

Chamber-folk

<a href="https://sophiejamieson.bandcamp.com/album/i-still-want-to-share">I still want to share by Sophie Jamieson</a>