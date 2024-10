Questa settimana sono usciti i nuovi di Smile, Caribou, GY!BE ed APTBS

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Smile: ‘Cutouts’

Prog-rock



2. Geordie Greep: ‘The New Sound’

Experimental-rock

3. Half Waif: ‘See You At The Marypole’

Sophisti-pop

4. The Hard Quartet: ‘The Hard Quartet’

Alt-rock

5. Godspeed You! Black Emperor: ‘No Title As Of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead’

Post-rock

6. Caribou: ‘Honey’

Indie-house

7. Cumgirl8: ‘The 8th Cumming’

Synth-punk

8. Memorials: ‘Memorial Waterslides’

Avant-pop

9. A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘Synthetizer’

Noise-rock

10. Jake Bugg: ‘A Modern Day Distraction’

Brit-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Leon Bridges, Chubby And The Gang, The Clearwater Swimmers, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, Orla Gartland, Medicine, Public Service Broadcasting, Wild Pink, Pop Filter, Drug Church, Coldplay, Rat Boy, Maya Hawke (EP), Ada Lea (EP), Temples (EP), Swan Lake (EP).