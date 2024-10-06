Questa settimana sono usciti i nuovi di Smile, Caribou, GY!BE ed APTBS

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. The Smile: ‘Cutouts’

Prog-rock



2. Geordie Greep: ‘The New Sound’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://geordiegreep.bandcamp.com/album/the-new-sound">The New Sound by Geordie Greep</a>

3. Half Waif: ‘See You At The Marypole’

Sophisti-pop

<a href="https://halfwaif.bandcamp.com/album/see-you-at-the-maypole">See You At The Maypole by Half Waif</a>

4. The Hard Quartet: ‘The Hard Quartet’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://thehardquartet.bandcamp.com/album/the-hard-quartet">The Hard Quartet by The Hard Quartet</a>

5. Godspeed You! Black Emperor: ‘No Title As Of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead’

Post-rock

<a href="https://godspeedyoublackemperor.bandcamp.com/album/no-title-as-of-13-february-2024-28340-dead">“NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD” by Godspeed You! Black Emperor</a>

6. Caribou: ‘Honey’

Indie-house

<a href="https://caribouband.bandcamp.com/album/honey-2">Honey by Caribou</a>

7. Cumgirl8: ‘The 8th Cumming’

Synth-punk

<a href="https://cumgirl8band.bandcamp.com/album/cumgirl8">cumgirl8 by cumgirl8</a>

8. Memorials: ‘Memorial Waterslides’

Avant-pop

<a href="https://memorialsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/memorial-waterslides">Memorial Waterslides by MEMORIALS</a>

9. A Place To Bury Strangers: ‘Synthetizer’

Noise-rock

<a href="https://aplacetoburystrangers.bandcamp.com/album/synthesizer">Synthesizer by A Place To Bury Strangers</a>

10. Jake Bugg: ‘A Modern Day Distraction’

Brit-rock



Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Leon Bridges, Chubby And The Gang, The Clearwater Swimmers, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, Orla Gartland, Medicine, Public Service Broadcasting, Wild Pink, Pop Filter, Drug Church, Coldplay, Rat Boy, Maya Hawke (EP), Ada Lea (EP), Temples (EP), Swan Lake (EP).