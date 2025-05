Tornano vecchi amici, tra cui Stereolab e These New Puritans

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Stereolab: ‘Instant Holograms On Metal Films’

Avant-pop

Instant Holograms On Metal Film by Stereolab

2. These New Puritans: ‘Crooked Wing’

Experimental-rock

Crooked Wing by These New Puritans

3. Sports Team: ‘Boys These Days’

Indie-rock



4. Turin Brakes: ‘Spacehopper’

Folk-rock



5. Skunk Anansie: ‘The Painful Truth’

Alt-rock



6. Morcheeba: ‘Escape The Chaos’

Trip-hop

Escape The Chaos by Morcheeba

7. Sparks: ‘Mad!’

Art-pop



8. Robert Forster: ‘Strawberries’

Art-folk

Strawberries by Robert Forster

9. Thalia Zedek Band: ‘The Boat Outside Your Window’

Alt-rock

The Boat Outside Your Window by Thalia Zedek Band

10. The Grogans: ‘Stagger’

Surf-rock

Stagger by The Grogans