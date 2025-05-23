Tornano vecchi amici, tra cui Stereolab e These New Puritans

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Stereolab: ‘Instant Holograms On Metal Films’
Avant-pop
2. These New Puritans: ‘Crooked Wing’
Experimental-rock
3. Sports Team: ‘Boys These Days’
Indie-rock
4. Turin Brakes: ‘Spacehopper’
Folk-rock
5. Skunk Anansie: ‘The Painful Truth’
Alt-rock
6. Morcheeba: ‘Escape The Chaos’
Trip-hop
7. Sparks: ‘Mad!’
Art-pop
8. Robert Forster: ‘Strawberries’
Art-folk
9. Thalia Zedek Band: ‘The Boat Outside Your Window’
Alt-rock
10. The Grogans: ‘Stagger’
Surf-rock