Tornano vecchi amici, tra cui Stereolab e These New Puritans

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Stereolab: ‘Instant Holograms On Metal Films’

Avant-pop

<a href="https://stereolab.bandcamp.com/album/instant-holograms-on-metal-film">Instant Holograms On Metal Film by Stereolab</a>

2. These New Puritans: ‘Crooked Wing’

Experimental-rock

<a href="https://thesenewpuritans.bandcamp.com/album/crooked-wing">Crooked Wing by These New Puritans</a>

3. Sports Team: ‘Boys These Days’

Indie-rock



4. Turin Brakes: ‘Spacehopper’

Folk-rock



5. Skunk Anansie: ‘The Painful Truth’

Alt-rock



6. Morcheeba: ‘Escape The Chaos’

Trip-hop

<a href="https://morcheeba.bandcamp.com/album/escape-the-chaos">Escape The Chaos by Morcheeba</a>

7. Sparks: ‘Mad!’

Art-pop

8. Robert Forster: ‘Strawberries’

Art-folk

<a href="https://robertforster.bandcamp.com/album/strawberries">Strawberries by Robert Forster</a>

9. Thalia Zedek Band: ‘The Boat Outside Your Window’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://thaliazedek.bandcamp.com/album/the-boat-outside-your-window">The Boat Outside Your Window by Thalia Zedek Band</a>

10. The Grogans: ‘Stagger’

Surf-rock

<a href="https://thegrogans1.bandcamp.com/album/stagger">Stagger by The Grogans</a>