Tornano vecchi amici, tra cui Stereolab e These New Puritans

Scritto il

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Stereolab: ‘Instant Holograms On Metal Films’
Avant-pop

2. These New Puritans: ‘Crooked Wing’
Experimental-rock

3. Sports Team: ‘Boys These Days’
Indie-rock

4. Turin Brakes: ‘Spacehopper’
Folk-rock

5. Skunk Anansie: ‘The Painful Truth’
Alt-rock

6. Morcheeba: ‘Escape The Chaos’
Trip-hop

7. Sparks: ‘Mad!’
Art-pop

8. Robert Forster: ‘Strawberries’
Art-folk

9. Thalia Zedek Band: ‘The Boat Outside Your Window’
Alt-rock

10. The Grogans: ‘Stagger’
Surf-rock

