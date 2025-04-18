Tunde Adebimpe, Julien Baker & Torres e Real Lies tra gli LP fuori oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Tunde Adebimpe: ‘Thee Black Boltz’

Art-rock

<a href="https://tundeadebimpe.bandcamp.com/album/thee-black-boltz">Thee Black Boltz by Tunde Adebimpe</a>

2. Julien Baker & Torres: ‘Send A Prayer My Way’

Country-folk

<a href="https://julienbakerandtorres.bandcamp.com/album/send-a-prayer-my-way">Send A Prayer My Way by Julien Baker & TORRES</a>

3. Real Lies: ‘We Will Annihilate Our Enemies’

Alt-dance

<a href="https://real-lies.bandcamp.com/album/we-will-annihilate-our-enemies">We Will Annihilate Our Enemies by Real Lies</a>

4. Quickly, Quickly: ‘I Heard That Noise’

Indie-pop

<a href="https://quicklyquickly.bandcamp.com/album/i-heard-that-noise">I Heard That Noise by quickly, quickly</a>

5. Avery Friedman: ‘New Thing’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://averyfriedman.bandcamp.com/album/new-thing">New Thing by Avery Friedman</a>

6. The Convenience: ‘Like Cartoon Vampires’

Art-rock

<a href="https://theconvenience.bandcamp.com/album/like-cartoon-vampires">Like Cartoon Vampires by The Convenience</a>

7. Melvins: ‘Thunderball’

Alt-rock

<a href="https://melvinsofficial.bandcamp.com/album/thunderball">Thunderball by Melvins</a>

8. Superheaven: ‘Superheaven’

Shoe-grunge

<a href="https://superheavenband.bandcamp.com/album/superheaven">Superheaven by Superheaven</a>

9. Heavy Lungs: ‘Caviar’

Garage-punk

<a href="https://heavylungsband.bandcamp.com/album/caviar">Caviar by Heavy Lungs</a>

10. Mien: ‘Mien’

Psych-rock

<a href="https://mien.bandcamp.com/album/miien">MIIEN by MIEN</a>

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Beirut (OST), Blue Foundation, Quade, The Pale White, Beddy Rays, Arcy Drive, Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto, Chime Oblivion, Witch Post (EP).