Tunde Adebimpe, Julien Baker & Torres e Real Lies tra gli LP fuori oggi

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Tunde Adebimpe: ‘Thee Black Boltz’
Art-rock

2. Julien Baker & Torres: ‘Send A Prayer My Way’
Country-folk

3. Real Lies: ‘We Will Annihilate Our Enemies’
Alt-dance

4. Quickly, Quickly: ‘I Heard That Noise’
Indie-pop

5. Avery Friedman: ‘New Thing’
Indie-folk

6. The Convenience: ‘Like Cartoon Vampires’
Art-rock

7. Melvins: ‘Thunderball’
Alt-rock

8. Superheaven: ‘Superheaven’
Shoe-grunge

9. Heavy Lungs: ‘Caviar’
Garage-punk

10. Mien: ‘Mien’
Psych-rock

Questa settimana potete ascoltare anche: Beirut (OST), Blue Foundation, Quade, The Pale White, Beddy Rays, Arcy Drive, Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto, Chime Oblivion, Witch Post (EP).

