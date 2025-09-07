Un weekend di star con Big Thief, David Byrne e Suede

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Big Thief: ‘Double Infinity’

Indie-folk

<a href="https://bigthief.bandcamp.com/album/double-infinity">Double Infinity by Big Thief</a>

2. David Byrne: ‘Who Is The Sky?’

Art-pop

<a href="https://davidbyrne.bandcamp.com/album/who-is-the-sky">Who Is The Sky? by David Byrne</a>

3. Suede: ‘Antidepressants’

Art-rock



4. Shame: ‘Cutthroat’

Garage-punk

<a href="https://shamebanduk.bandcamp.com/album/cutthroat">Cutthroat by shame</a>

5. Saint Etienne: ‘International’

Indie-dance



6. La Dispute: ‘No One Was Driving The Car’

Emo-punk

<a href="https://ladispute.bandcamp.com/album/no-one-was-driving-the-car">No One Was Driving The Car by La Dispute</a>

7. Cut Copy: ‘Moments’

Electro-pop



8. Curtis Harding: ‘Departures & Arrivals: Adventures Of Captain Curt’

Rhythm & Blues

<a href="https://curtisharding.bandcamp.com/album/departures-arrivals-adventures-of-captain-curt">Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt by Curtis Harding</a>

9. Grant-Lee Phillips: ‘In The Hour Of Dust’

Folk-rock

<a href="https://grantleephillips.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-hour-of-dust">In the Hour of Dust by Grant-Lee Phillips</a>

10. El Michels Affair: ’24Hr Sports’

Soul-funk

<a href="https://elmichelsaffair.bandcamp.com/album/24-hr-sports">24 Hr Sports by El Michels Affair</a>