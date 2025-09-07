Un weekend di star con Big Thief, David Byrne e Suede

Scritto il
Pubblicato inUscite

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:

1. Big Thief: ‘Double Infinity’
Indie-folk

2. David Byrne: ‘Who Is The Sky?’
Art-pop

3. Suede: ‘Antidepressants’
Art-rock

4. Shame: ‘Cutthroat’
Garage-punk

5. Saint Etienne: ‘International’
Indie-dance

6. La Dispute: ‘No One Was Driving The Car’
Emo-punk

7. Cut Copy: ‘Moments’
Electro-pop

8. Curtis Harding: ‘Departures & Arrivals: Adventures Of Captain Curt’
Rhythm & Blues

9. Grant-Lee Phillips: ‘In The Hour Of Dust’
Folk-rock

10. El Michels Affair: ’24Hr Sports’
Soul-funk

 

Pubblicità

Tema Seamless News, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario