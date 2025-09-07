Un weekend di star con Big Thief, David Byrne e Suede

I 10 album più interessanti tra quelli pubblicati nel weekend, nell’ordine in cui dovreste ascoltarli:
1. Big Thief: ‘Double Infinity’
Indie-folk
2. David Byrne: ‘Who Is The Sky?’
Art-pop
3. Suede: ‘Antidepressants’
Art-rock
4. Shame: ‘Cutthroat’
Garage-punk
5. Saint Etienne: ‘International’
Indie-dance
6. La Dispute: ‘No One Was Driving The Car’
Emo-punk
7. Cut Copy: ‘Moments’
Electro-pop
8. Curtis Harding: ‘Departures & Arrivals: Adventures Of Captain Curt’
Rhythm & Blues
9. Grant-Lee Phillips: ‘In The Hour Of Dust’
Folk-rock
10. El Michels Affair: ’24Hr Sports’
Soul-funk